ATLANTA — Georgia Bulldogs fans across the country, planning to travel to Athens on Saturday to take part in the celebrations of the football team’s national championship, are hearing some straight talk, and hopeful words of advice, from infectious disease experts. Even though the COVID-19 omicron variant is still spreading fast, chances are that most people should pretty much be safe from catching the virus at the celebrations that are outdoors.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO