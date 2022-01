The U.S. Supreme Court will hear two cases on Tuesday that could impact thousands of unauthorized immigrants detained in the United States. Unauthorized immigrants are often detained indefinitely in prison-like settings while their immigration cases are adjudicated. The plaintiffs in the two cases coming before the high court argue that immigrants held in detention for longer than six months are entitled to a bond hearing in which a judge determines whether they should continue to be detained. (Oral arguments in the two cases , Garland v. Gonzalez and Johnson v. Arteaga-Martinez , will be heard Tuesday morning.)

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO