The Crown is said to have found its new Prince Andrew for the final two seasons.The Netflix show is going into its fifth run, with Imelda Staunton replacing Olivia Colman in the role of Queen Elizabeth II.The role of the older Prince Andrew was one of the last to be revealed. When he last appeared in the drama, he was in his twenties and played by Tom Byrne.His main scene saw him fly in on a royal navy helicopter for a lunch with his mother, who asked him about recent headlines about her son’s possible relationship with “a young,...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO