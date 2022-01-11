ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Traumatized’ nurses rally social media for national walkout over work conditions

By Asia Grace
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago

The nurses are sick and tired!

As COVID cases continue climbing in the wake of the overpowering Omicron variant — sparking a whopping 28,911 confirmed cases in New York City alone over the last seven days — overworked, understaffed and abused nurses nationwide are on the brink of a walkout.

“People don’t even realize that a walkout has already begun,” registered nurse Sarah Warren, 24, told The Post. Warren works in the progressive care unit at a medical facility in south Florida, but chose not to name her hospital due to privacy concerns.

“Nurses have been leaving the bedside at unprecedented rates since the pandemic hit,” she added. “And many are never going back because the trauma and systemic mistreatment has been too much.”

Warren sparked the now-trending conversation about a national nurse walkout in a TikTok clip shared Monday, following a viral post in which she revealed that an unruly patient once strangled her with her own stethoscope.

“It was traumatizing,” she explained of the 2019 incident. “I was doing my initial assessment on a patient and had my stethoscope around my neck, and the patient grabbed onto it with two hands and pulled me backwards.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oHWua_0diuFI1P00
Stress-ridden nurse Sarah Warren has sparked a now-viral conversation about a national nurse walkout due to burn out, underpayment and abuse.

Warren — who chose not to reveal the patient’s gender — said the person was suffering with some dementia, but had no previously reported outbursts of violence on health care workers.

“I had to use so much strength to pull away that I thought I was going to break my stethoscope,” she added.

And she never reported the incident to hospital administrators.

“There seems to be this weird idea amongst nurses that things like this happen in nurses,” Warren said. “That violence comes with the territory, it comes with the job.”

But nurses, by and large, are no longer willing to excuse the abuse.

@shesinscrubs

Violence agaunst healthcare workers is never okay. Don’t say “it comes with the job.” #shesinscrubs #nurse #er #icu

♬ YES MOM BY TESSA VIOLET – Tessa Violet

In response to the clip, which has yielded over 207,000 views in one day, a commentator and purported COVID ICU nurse said: “We need a national walkout. It’ll take six hours before we get everything we deserve.” Warren concurred, writing, “Regarding a national walkout, I think it’ll happen soon.”

She’s already reduced her bedside presence, transitioning from full-time to part-time nursing in January 2021 due to the agony she endured on the job the prior year.

“I suffered severe mental burnout and anguish during 2020,” she said. “What contributed to that was the shortage of PPE — having to reuse N95 masks for multiple shifts for weeks at a time.”

She went on to cite a shortage of nurse support staff members — including certified nurse assistants, who provide basic care to patients, and environmental service workers, who provide housekeeping services to patients and health care workers.

And when it came to requesting more money for the hospital’s fatigued employees, the admins wouldn’t budge on the budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2G3T_0diuFI1P00
Warren says nurses and hospital support staffers aren’t able to provide quality care to patients due to lack of resources and equipment.

“They’ve already reduced our benefits and took away our annual raises,” Warren lamented. “And when I reached out to my [chief nursing officer] for a mere one-dollar raise, he said it would take $2 million to give everyone in our system a one-dollar raise, which would bankrupt the system.”

Instead, her CNO suggested appeasing stress-ridden staffers with a 2020 commemorative coin.

“I told him, ‘Hell no!’” Warren said. “But that exchange helped me see that I wasn’t worth one more dollar to my hospital system.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDoYG_0diuFI1P00
Warren claims her supervisor shut down her request for more money by offering to provide exhausted nurses with a trinket.

And she believes a collective walkout might show the system how unjustly it’s treating its most essential workers.

“This shell of a system needs to realize that nurses can’t even provide the quality treatment that people deserve and are paying for because we’re so under-resourced,” she said. “Doctors have held walkouts before, and it’s not about abandoning our sick patients. A nurse walkout would be a demonstration to ensure that everyone receives adequate pay, benefits, support and care.”

When reached by The Post for comment, the American Nursing Association said they can provide a spokesperson about nursing/COVID in general — but “we can’t speak to nurse walkouts at this time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XsW9B_0diuFI1P00
In the wake of Warren’s walkout discourse, Twitter allies are calling out the health care system for its mistreatment of essential staffers.

But supporters of the impending movement took to Twitter, encouraging Warren to lead the charge in the great nurse exodus.

“Do it. These things make history and are the only things that improve working conditions, historically,” one advocate tweeted in part.

“Pick a threshold, as a group. Do everything you can until it’s met, then all of you walk. Maybe when ER wait times hit 96 hours, or when incoming ambulances have to be redirected more than 500 miles [change will happen],” rallied another.

But while a number of hyped health care workers and their online allies strategized a mass retreat, other nurses expressed regret over the thought of abandoning those in need.

“Nurses are against a national walkout without realizing that the walkout is already happening. #medtwittee #NurseTwitter”” Imma Helper stated on Twitter.

Imma Helper on Twitter stated: “I’m not sure it’s in our emotional wiring to be made to feel like we’ve abandoned those in our care,” added another nurse. “I think we’d collectively feel that way, even if we left bedside nursing or the nursing field.”

To that point, another nurse said: “We need to get over that immediately. It has been weaponized against us. A shock [and] awe moment does not abandon our patients (or students). It demands others (admin) to support our effort and ensures caregivers are around for people who’ll need us in the future.”

And Warren agrees.

“Our empathy for patients has been used against us nurses for so long, and that’s why no one thinks we’d really walkout,” she said. “But if we don’t do something drastic soon, high-quality patient care will no longer exist.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

L.A. nurses protest COVID-positive health care workers being allowed back to work without isolation

A group of nurses gathered in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday to speak out against new California state guidance that lets coronavirus-positive health care workers return to work amid the staffing shortages hitting hospitals. The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance over the weekend that lets health care workers who test positive for the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Nurses protest California ruling allowing COVID-positive nurses to work

LOS ANGELES - Nurses across southern California are participating in a national "day of action" Thursday to speak out against working conditions amid the latest surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations. Specifically in California, nurses are speaking out against a recent change in guidance from the California Department of Public Health which would allow healthcare providers who've tested positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic to return to work.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Society
State
Florida State
KRON4 News

Nurses protest at Bay Area hospitals for safer working conditions

(BCN) — Nurses plan to demonstrate at eight Bay Area hospitals Thursday to demand safer working conditions from the hospital industry. The union action — planned by the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United and Caregiver Healthcare Employees Union — will also condemn the decision announced Saturday by the California Department of Public Health letting asymptomatic […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Calls for National Walkout on TikTok After Getting Strangled by Stethoscope

Sarah Warren, 24, is sick and tired of dealing with the fallout of the pandemic. Like many of her colleagues, she’s seen more than her fair share of staffing shortages, administrative woes, and abuse from patients over the last couple years. In a recent post on TikTok, she urged her fellow nurses to walk off the job if they are facing similar issues in the workplace.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ABC6.com

WATCH: Morton Hospital employees rally for better wages, work conditions

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE)- Today, more than 100 employees took to the streets in Taunton rallying for better pay and better working conditions at Morton Hospital. The staff concerned with current vacancies at the hospital today at the rally they said 190 jobs are open and in order to serve patients, but travel nurses, which are more expensive, are being hired temporarily.
TAUNTON, MA
HeySoCal

Union workers plan walkout at Riverside hospital over working conditions

More than 300 unionized healthcare workers at a west Riverside hospital are threatening to stage a walkout Thursday unless administrators address their concerns over under-staffing, low wages and other working conditions the workers say have been accentuated by COVID-19. “Even before COVID, we were massively understaffed,” Doctors Hospital of Riverside...
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tessa Violet
foxlexington.com

Jan. 6: Remote work, social media, and love

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Here are five things to know before you go to bed Jan. 6, 2022. There’s concern remote work is failing young employees. Recent research from Gallup has found as of September, about forty-five percent of full-time employees were working partly or fully remotely.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Conditions#Walkout#Protest#Covid#Omicron#The Post#Tiktok
kq2.com

Nurses demand safer work conditions

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A group of Kansas City area nurses are demanding better work conditions saying staffing levels are so low it's become unsafe. Here's what the group told KQ2 Thursday morning. "I think it's starting to get to such a critical situation that we have to fix it. It...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Detroit News

Nurses demand end to 'unacceptable' working conditions amid omicron surge

Nurses across the country "are screaming" for safer work conditions through the record-breaking fourth surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, Renee Curtis said Thursday. With her father sick with COVID-19, the University of Michigan emergency department nurse and president of the hospital system's nurses' union said she's had to prepare...
WYANDOTTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Protests
mycbs4.com

Students in some cities stage walkouts over in-person learning conditions

WASHINGTON (TND) — Students flooded the streets of downtown Chicago Friday in a district-wide protest of in-person learning conditions. Students in other major cities such as Boston, New York City and Seattle also took part in their own walk-outs. Many of those students described chaos in the classrooms, with...
PROTESTS
bloomberglaw.com

‘We’re Overwhelmed:’ U.S. Nurses Protest Covid Work Conditions (1)

Chicago nurses joined colleagues across the country Thursday to protest against working conditions that they say have rapidly deteriorated as hordes of Covid-19 patients push hospitals to the limit. Scott Mechanic, 36, an emergency room nurse at the University of Chicago Medical Center, said the problems stem from. widespread labor...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Nurses across the U.S. strike against COVID working conditions

National Nurses United, a labor union with more than 175,000 members nationwide, organized several strikes across the country Thursday, calling on the hospital industry to "invest in safe staffing." Why it matters: The health care industry has struggled against the backdrop of heightened health risks, worker shortages and burnout, largely...
LABOR ISSUES
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy