Real Estate

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells Los Angeles Home of His Late Girlfriend for $6.5 Million

By V.L. HENDRICKSON
mansionglobal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip-hop mogul Sean Combs, aka Diddy, sold a nearly 10,000-square-foot Los Angeles home last week for $6.51 million. The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom residence sits on half an acre in the Toluca Lake neighborhood, located about 12 miles northwest of downtown in the San Fernando Valley. The property was home to Kim...

www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 9

mansionglobal.com

