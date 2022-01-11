Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells Los Angeles Home of His Late Girlfriend for $6.5 Million

The heir to the fortune behind the largest produce company in the world was arrested after his 24-year-old model girlfriend accused him of punching her in the face after a Halloween party last year. According to the Daily Mail, Justin Murdock, 49, allegedly left Talia Skye lying on a Los Angeles driveway with a black eye. A friend of Skye’s told the Mail she drove over to get her pal after Skye texted her. “I picked her off the ground and I saw her face. It was completely swollen, with a green-blue color,” the friend said. Murdock, the Dole Food Company’s sole heir who has previously been linked to stars like Avril Lavigne and Lana Del Ray, was “hysterical,” the friend added. “He was screaming at me, saying, ‘I don’t hit women.’” After Skye reported the alleged assault, Murdock was arrested the next morning. The Mail reports that he posted $50,000 bail and will be back in court in March but the district attorney has not yet charged him. A lawyer for Murdock insisted Skye’s black eye was “self-inflicted” and she was trying to extort the scion.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO