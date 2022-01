If one of your New Year's Resolutions was to be more frugal with your money in 2022, we have some bad news for you. On Friday, Netflix announced price hikes for all of its monthly subscription plans in the US and Canada. The new prices take effect immediately for new members, so if you try to sign up for Netflix for the first time today, the new plans will be the only choices you have.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO