Even though the metaverse isn't something that will have any tangible effect on anyone's life for a half-decade or so (if ever), it seems as though every tech company is worried about missing out on Mark Zuckerberg's virtual reality fantasy world. You might recall his video keynote explaining how great it will be when we all strap an Oculus Quest 2 to our faces and live our lives in a digital reality instead of in the real world.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO