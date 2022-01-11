Coroner identifies wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the four people killed in a horrific crash Monday night on I-15 has been identified. According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, she is Erica Marie Morell, 37, of Henderson.
The coroner said Morell died from blunt force trauma as a result of the crash. The identities of the other three victims, who were in a Toyota pickup truck, are still pending.
Nevada State Police said a preliminary investigation shows Morell, who was driving a Cadillac, was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-15, south of Sloan, on the outskirts of the Las Vegas valley, when she collided head-on with the Toyota causing it to burst into flames. All three occupants were killed.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. and ended up involving a total of six vehicles. Two people, in other vehicles, were transported to the hospital with injuries and are expected to recover.
I-15 southbound was closed for 10 hours while Nevada State Police investigated the crash scene. Police said evidence was found that indicated alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 19