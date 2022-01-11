ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Coroner identifies wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on I-15

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgl8j_0diuEeD400

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the four people killed in a horrific crash Monday night on I-15 has been identified. According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, she is Erica Marie Morell, 37, of Henderson.

The coroner said Morell died from blunt force trauma as a result of the crash. The identities of the other three victims, who were in a Toyota pickup truck, are still pending.

Nevada State Police said a preliminary investigation shows Morell, who was driving a Cadillac, was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-15, south of Sloan, on the outskirts of the Las Vegas valley, when she collided head-on with the Toyota causing it to burst into flames. All three occupants were killed.

Police say a Toyota pickup (left) was hit head-on by the red Cadillac (right) which was driving the wrong direction on I-15 between Sloan and Jean. The female driver of the Cadillac and the three people in the Toyota were killed. (Photographs: Samuel Gilbert)

The crash happened around 6 p.m. and ended up involving a total of six vehicles. Two people, in other vehicles, were transported to the hospital with injuries and are expected to recover.

I-15 southbound was closed for 10 hours while Nevada State Police investigated the crash scene. Police said evidence was found that indicated alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 19

David Kasprzak
4d ago

I think wrong way spikes on the end of the freeway would solve this problem

Reply(2)
22
democrat=failure
3d ago

Obviously drunk or suicidal, but driving on the two lanes highways in Nevada now, one can see the obvious lack of law abiding citizens with the double solid yellow no passing at all lines, where that law is being broken regularly. The speed laws being broken constantly. The distracted driver laws being completely ignored. Think I might need to buy a tank to drive these roads safely as of late.

Reply
2
H L
4d ago

from what I can tell she had a son and daughter and 3 dogs...:( makes me feel sick to my stomach.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Sloan, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nevada State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cadillac
8 News Now

8 News Now

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy