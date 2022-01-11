Coroner identifies wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the four people killed in a horrific crash Monday night on I-15 has been identified. According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, she is Erica Marie Morell, 37, of Henderson.

The coroner said Morell died from blunt force trauma as a result of the crash. The identities of the other three victims, who were in a Toyota pickup truck, are still pending.

Nevada State Police said a preliminary investigation shows Morell, who was driving a Cadillac, was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-15, south of Sloan, on the outskirts of the Las Vegas valley, when she collided head-on with the Toyota causing it to burst into flames. All three occupants were killed.

Police say a Toyota pickup (left) was hit head-on by the red Cadillac (right) which was driving the wrong direction on I-15 between Sloan and Jean. The female driver of the Cadillac and the three people in the Toyota were killed. (Photographs: Samuel Gilbert)

The crash happened around 6 p.m. and ended up involving a total of six vehicles. Two people, in other vehicles, were transported to the hospital with injuries and are expected to recover.

I-15 southbound was closed for 10 hours while Nevada State Police investigated the crash scene. Police said evidence was found that indicated alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

