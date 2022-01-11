Humorous Photos of Dogs Catching Flying Treats

From fluffy beds to personalized collars, you love spoiling your dog. You spare no expense when buying his food, his water bowls, and there’s always room for him to snuggle with you on the couch. Part of spoiling him means giving him treats when he’s behaving well. Not just then, but also when you need to train him to learn a new behavior or a new trick. Treats for dogs are a way to get your pup to adopt a new set of behaviors and they’re a fun way for you to reward him when he does the right thing. Dog treats are also a great way to return all that love that he gives you so freely. Of course, you want to treat him, but you also need to make sure you’re providing him with healthy treats that don’t just taste good, but that have ingredients that support his overall health.

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO