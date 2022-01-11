ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Humorous Photos of Dogs Catching Flying Treats

petapixel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian Vieler is a German photographer who has built his career on shooting humorous photos of dogs catching treats. In each of the photos, the dogs are frozen in time with various expressions on their faces while they lunge with jaws open at tasty snacks flying toward them. How...

petapixel.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

New pet tech at CES treats dogs and cats like the complex beings they are

At the most basic level — which is to say, pretty advanced compared with a few years ago — we have Catlog, a smart cat collar and weight-sensing platform that helps owners keep track of their feline’s daily movements. The collar senses movement and vibrations, which it...
PETS
phillyvoice.com

Best Dog Treats in 2022 - Top 5 Tasty, Fun & Healthy Bites

From fluffy beds to personalized collars, you love spoiling your dog. You spare no expense when buying his food, his water bowls, and there’s always room for him to snuggle with you on the couch. Part of spoiling him means giving him treats when he’s behaving well. Not just then, but also when you need to train him to learn a new behavior or a new trick. Treats for dogs are a way to get your pup to adopt a new set of behaviors and they’re a fun way for you to reward him when he does the right thing. Dog treats are also a great way to return all that love that he gives you so freely. Of course, you want to treat him, but you also need to make sure you’re providing him with healthy treats that don’t just taste good, but that have ingredients that support his overall health.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
KISS 106

It’s Sweater Weather for Dogs in Western Kentucky and We Have Adorable Photos!

Today is National Dress Up Your Pets Day and I just knew I was going to have to show off my puppies. Over Christmas, they all got matching sweaters. Yes, we're THOSE people. Well, in fairness to ourselves, we didn't use to be those people until we realized our dog Ellie's new haircut rendered her perpetually cold. When we were on vacation, my mom, who was house and dog sitting for us, noticed that Ellie was shaking a lot when she went outside to pop a squat. So, she slapped a sweater on her and Ellie was instantly more content and comfortable. After all, this dog is the definition of "diva."
KENTUCKY STATE
dogsnaturallymagazine.com

Fresh Breath Frozen Dog Treat Recipe

Add all ingredients to a food processor and blend until incorporated. After frozen, transfer to an airtight container to keep fresh. If using silicone ice cube trays, placing them on a cookie sheet before freezing makes transferring to the freezer easier. START MAKING YOUR OWN DOG FOOD TODAY. Get instant...
PETS
KWQC

Go to Blue Cat for make-your-own dog treats

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -If you are a craft beer lover and a dog lover, here’s a family-friendly event perfect for you!. Blue Cat Brewing Co. is hosting a Make-Your-Own Dog Treats Night starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Charlie Cole from the pub explains the sustainable...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
bocabeacon.com

DOG LIFE: Food and treats for your dog

This topic is very controversial. Everyone, including pet food companies, claims to have the best food for dogs.The truth is, it depends on the individual dog. As long as your dog likes it and has no allergies to the ingredients in the food, it’s fine to give it to him. If you have a puppy, […]
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Fairs#Mobile#German#Petapixel
Inhabitat.com

Dog toy and treats from Project Hive help save bees

What do dogs and bees have in common? A company called Project Hive Pet Company. Based out of Minneapolis, the mission-driven business makes dog toys and treats that directly contribute to rebuilding bee habitat. Project Hive has a clear goal: support efforts that support bees. Understanding that bees directly contribute...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kim Kardashian Wore a Plunging Cutout Top on a Boat with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially touched down in the Bahamas, but their outfits appear to say otherwise. On Wednesday, the jet-setting couple was photographed walking on a dock together after a boat ride in the Caribbean, and their looks weren't exactly what we'd consider to be island-ready. For...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bridget Hanley Dies: ‘Here Come The Brides’ Star, Prolific TV Actress Was 80

Bridget Hanley, star of the late ’60s TV western Here Come The Brides, died Wednesday. The 80-year-old actress had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was living at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, according to the local paper in Edmunds, Washington, where she grew up. Hanley played the female lead, Candy Pruitt, on ABC’s Brides from 1968-1970. Her character was the love interest of Jeremy Bolt — teen heartthrob Bobby Sherman. Bolt’s brother on the show was played by David Soul, who would soon find fame on Starsky & Hutch. The show was loosely based...
CELEBRITIES
Allure

You've Already Seen Megan Fox's Engagement Ring — But That Manicure, Tho

In case you missed it, actor Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly shared the exciting news that they got engaged via their respective Instagram accounts on January 12. Fox posted a video of the proposal, and in the caption, she wrote that in July 2020 the pair sat beneath and asked for a magical relationship from the same banyan tree where Kelly proposed. That magic seemed to do its job more than a year later.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy