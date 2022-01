15,000 gray whales are currently migrating along the California coast. Gray whale migration peaks along the California coast from January through April, and NorCal is full of countless epic viewing spots to see this natural phenomenon for yourself. It’s rare for a whale to end up in the San Francisco Bay, but every so often it does happen – that said, your best bet is to head to one of these key viewing spots. Even from land, you’re likely to see them spouting, slapping their tails (known as “lobtailing”) or even breaching. If you want to see them up close, a whale watching tour will do the trick.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO