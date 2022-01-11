ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Brown: Removing jersey 'probably wasn't necessary'

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZqQV_0diuDjaU00

2022-01-11 21:03:07 GMT+00:00 - Newly exiled Antonio Brown said his bizarre exit from a game last week in which he removed his pads and jersey during live action "probably wasn't necessary."

Brown made the comments Monday to TMZ while he signed autographs on his way into a Los Angeles restaurant to dine with Kanye West.

"It probably wasn't necessary or professional," Brown said in response to questions.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Brown late last week following his decision to make an abrupt exit during the third quarter of Tampa's Week 17 win against the New York Jets.

Brown would later say the Buccaneers forced him to play hurt and covered up facts related to his injury, an accusation that coach Bruce Arians forcefully debunked Thursday, the day the team officially released Brown.

The Bucs (13-4) host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in an NFC wild card game.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has A New Message For Tom Brady

Last week, Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady while on the “Full Send Podcast.” It was a surprise considering Brady has spoken highly of Brown for the past few years. Brown questioned the way the public talks about Brady. Additionally, he said Brady can’t win football games by himself.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS Sports

Agent's Take: An inside look at postseason pay and how Antonio Brown can still benefit from Bucs' success

Wide receiver Antonio Brown effectively ended his tenure with the Buccaneers in dramatic fashion. He made a shirtless exit from MetLife Stadium during the middle of a Week 17 game against the Jets. Brown was released a few days later. Despite an acrimonious departure, Brown has a financial interest in Tampa Bay making a deep playoff run. If the Buccaneers repeat as Super Bowl champions, Brown will get $215,000 because of the way money gets allocated during the postseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Kanye
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#Eagles#Jets#American Football#Tmz#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs#Nfc
CBS Sports

Bill Cowher on Steelers-Chiefs NFL Wild Card Playoff game: 'I expect this game to be a lot closer'

Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
NESN

Ex-Buc Explains Why Tom Brady Snapped At Tyrann Mathieu In Super Bowl

LeSean McCoy was a bit surprised to learn something about Tom Brady during his lone season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The future Hall of Fame quarterback has a serious edge to him. McCoy recently appeared on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast and shared a first-hand account of the Super...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Get Discouraging Thursday Najee Harris News

The Pittsburgh Steelers will need all the help they can get in Sunday’s Wild Card matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs — making Thursday’s Najee Harris news all the more discouraging. The Steelers’ injury report today listed the rookie running back with his second straight “Did Not...
NFL
The Spun

The Bucs Signed A Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ receiving corps has really taken a hit over the past few months, which is unfortunate because the playoffs are around the corner. With Chris Godwin out due to a torn ACL and Antonio Brown no longer on the roster, the Buccaneers will rely heavily on Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski.
NFL
Reuters

Reuters

277K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy