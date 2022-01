The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats had their pre-season home opener on Monday night and faced off with Princeton. The Lady Cats proved to the fans that soccer is still their game with an amazing 5-0 win against Princeton. These girls sure had the fans cheering from the stands. With goals to the teams name one player stood out with a hat trick, Hayley Schultz was on fire and found the back of the net with three amazing goals on Monday night.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO