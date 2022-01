It is a known fact in Illinois that a public official may only receive the compensation spelled out in a compensation setting ordinance/resolution at least 180 days prior to taking the term of office (see Section 2 of the Local Government Officer Compensation Act). No other form of compensation is authorized, whether it be monetary, in the form of benefits, discounts, or participation in insurance plans not available to the general public under the same terms and conditions are they are for those public officials (read this paper).

