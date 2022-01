More players now diving into the game. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, has been around since 2017. The video game had quickly gained a large following. But, for several years, we saw this game as a premium title. Players had to purchase the game to enjoy it. That’s now changed as the game recently went to a free-to-play model. While the gates are now open for more players to try the title out, don’t confuse the business change for staying competitive.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO