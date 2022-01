In her 16th year serving in the state legislature, Sen. Jean Breaux, D-District 34, is calling attention to the need for increased equity in the health care field through Senate Bill 151. If passed, the bill would create a scholarship fund for African American and minority students pursuing careers in health care. Administered by the Commission for Higher Education, the scholarship would provide up to $4,000 and require recipients to work in Indiana for two to four years following the completion of their degree.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO