ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. welcomes completion of Russian-led mission in Kazakhstan -State Dept.

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0egUs6_0diuBjnk00

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday welcomed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's announcement that Russian-led forces had completed their mission in the country following serious unrest.

Tokayev said that forces from the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) will begin withdrawing from the country in two days' time after stabilizing the Central Asian nation. read more

"Until that process is completed, until the CSTO peacekeeping forces are withdrawn, we will continue to call upon all collective security treaty organization, collective peace-keeping forces to respect international human rights and to uphold their commitment to promptly depart Kazakhstan as the government of Kazakhstan has requested," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis Writing by Rami Ayyub Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
dallassun.com

Kazakhstan shows US influence is on the wane

The involvement of the Russian-led CSTO shows regional powers are settling their own scores. The bloody civil conflict in Kazakhstan, and the speed with which it has spiraled, has taken the world by surprise ? so much so that politicians and analysts seem to have struggled to come up with narratives to describe events.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China offers Kazakhstan security support, opposes 'external forces'

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China is willing to increase "law enforcement and security" cooperation with neighbouring Kazakhstan and help oppose interference by "external forces", China's foreign minister said on Monday, after violent protests in the Central Asian country. Wang Yi, who is also a state councillor, made the comments...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#Russian#The U S State Department#Kazakh#Csto#Central Asian
goodmorningpost.com

The Russian Ambassador to the United States has urged Kazakhstan’s Democratic Forces to re-establish stability

(United States): Anatoly Antonov, the Russian Ambassador to the United States, has emphasised that instead than undermining the situation in Kazakhstan, all democratic forces should work to restore peace. “Radicals with dehumanising views have launched a campaign against Kazakhstan. Thousands of jihadists and marauders attempted to ‘undermine’ the legal system....
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Reuters

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Russia responded angrily on Saturday to a comment by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Kazakhstan might have a hard time getting rid of Russian troops, saying he should reflect instead on U.S. military meddling around the world. Blinken on Friday challenged Russia's justification...
POLITICS
New York Post

White House dismisses ‘crazy Russian claims’ that US is behind Kazakhstan unrest

As more violent protests broke out in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted the United States has nothing to do with the unrest in the former Soviet republic, calling rumors to the contrary “crazy Russian claims.”. “We’re monitoring reports of protests in Kazakhstan. We support...
POTUS
AFP

Russia-West tensions could be put to UN Security Council: US officials

If Moscow escalates the Ukrainian security crisis, the United States may refer the matter to the UN Security Council, US officials said Friday, stressing Washington still favors a diplomatic solution. "If Russia further escalates tension to really go to the heart of the principles and commitments that all nations states have made in the UN Charter... there will be obviously an opportunity for discussion at the UN Security Council," another US official said, also on condition of anonymity.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

277K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy