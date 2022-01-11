ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Horse racing-Lazarus named CEO of Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 4 days ago

(Reuters) – The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) on Tuesday named Lisa Lazarus as CEO of the body, which was created by federal law and is designed to reform the industry after a series of high-profile deaths. The bill passed in late 2020 and puts anti-doping/medication...

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lexington Herald-Leader

As 2021 showed us, the road to integrity in horse racing is full of potholes

When the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (Act) was signed into law in December of 2020, after six years of hard lobbying, I honestly thought that American horseracing was finally on the right track in protecting the horses and stamping out doping for good. We knew enforcement would be essential to good outcomes for horses, but recent developments on that front have made me skeptical.
POLITICS
rismedia.com

C.A.R. Names John Sebree CEO

The California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R) recently announced it has named John Sebree as its next chief executive officer. Sebree currently serves as CEO for Missouri REALTORS®. He was selected by C.A.R.’s leadership team after an extensive nationwide search. Sebree succeeds Joel Singer, who announced his retirement earlier this year after 43 years of service at C.A.R., including 32 years as CEO.
BUSINESS
drgnews.com

Crazy Horse Memorial® names interim CEO

Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation’s Board Chair Steve Helmers announced that the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors accepted Monique Ziolkowski’s request to step down from her position as CEO of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation. A skilled artist in her own right, Monique would like to focus more of her time on her artistic interests, as well as on special projects at the Memorial that carry on the legacy of her parents, sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski and his wife Ruth. Monique’s leadership impact on the Memorial has been significant with major accomplishments including advancements in the mountain carving, developing the Indian University of North America® and advancing Native American cultural programs. The Board named Joe Konkol, Vice President of Finance as Interim CEO, and will now initiate a search for a permanent successor as CEO of the Foundation. In 2014, the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation Board of Directors appointed Monique as Co-CEO of Crazy Horse Memorial, along with her sister Jadwiga Ziolkowski, after CEO/President of the Memorial Ruth Ziolkowski passed away. Jadwiga retired as Co-CEO in 2020.
CHARITIES
TravelPulse

St. Kitts Tourism Authority Appoints New CEO

WHY IT RATES: St. Kitts and Nevis is a growing cruise and leisure tourism hotspot in the Caribbean, and Ellison "Tommy" Thompson's appointment will surely aid the two-island nation's development. – Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Today, January 4, 2022, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority announces the appointment of...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Lazarus
martechseries.com

Huebner Integrated Marketing Names Ashton Belk President

With Huebner having served as President since its founding, the move is a first for the company. Huebner Integrated Marketing, trusted marketing partner to big-ticket outdoor manufacturers and OEMs across industries, announced that Ashton Belk, current Director of Client Services, has been promoted to the role of President. Belk’s appointment is the first major leadership change since Jim Huebner founded the agency in 1989.
BUSINESS
opb.org

Travis Boersma on Grants Pass horse racing viability

Your browser does not support the audio element. Dutch Bros founder Travis Boersma has dreamed of making horse racing viable in Grants Pass and now he has a plan. His proposal involves creating The Flying Lark, a luxury dining and drinking facility with betting machines that would help pay for the race winners’ prizes. Oregon’s indigenous tribes say the state should deny approval of the “Historical Horse Racing” gambling terminals The Flying Lark would use. The HHR terminals are similar to slot machines that allow participants to bet on old horse races. We talk to Boersma about whether his plan will pencil out without the HHR terminals, and what he envisions for horse racing in Oregon.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Nashville Business Journal

Wellvana names Kyle Wailes CEO

A familiar name has been appointed to lead the “next phase of growth” at a Martin Ventures-founded startup. Former SmileDirectClub (Nasdaq: SDC) Chief Financial Officer Kyle Wailes has been named CEO of Nashville-based Wellvana, according to a news release. He replaces Dr. Worthe Holt Jr., who retired in October.
BUSINESS
NJBIZ

Provident Bank names Labozzetta as CEO

Provident Bank elevated Anthony Labozzetta to president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1. He was previously director, president and chief operating officer of Provident Bank, as well as for Provident Financial Services Inc., the holding company for bank. Labozzetta succeeds longtime CEO and Chairman Christopher Martin, who now assumes...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Labor Relations#Reuters#Hisa#Morgan Sports Law
b975.com

Hong Kong airport to ban transit by those from high-risk nations -Bloomberg

(Reuters) – Hong Kong’s international airport is set to ban transit by passengers from designated high-risk countries, Bloomberg News said on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The suspension will start on Jan. 15 and run through Feb. 14, it added, but will not apply to diplomats,...
TRAFFIC
williamsonhomepage.com

Compassus names CEO to replace Deal

Brentwood home health care services provider Compassus has appointed David Grams as CEO. According to a release, Grams succeeds Jim Deal, who will continue as the company’s chairman of the board. Grams most recently served as Compassus president, leading strategic direction, growth, innovation, clinical and financial performance. Before joining...
BRENTWOOD, TN
b975.com

Workers confined in campervans at Spanish water plant to guarantee operations

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Fourteen employees of a Barcelona water-treatment facility are living in campervans parked outside the plant to avoid COVID-19 contagion and ensure operations continue as soaring infections from the Omicron variant take out key workers across Europe. Aigues de Barcelona, the plant’s operator, said in a statement...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
International Relations
NewsBreak
Sports
rubbernews.com

Semperit names new CEO

VIENNA—Karl Haider has taken over as Semperit A.G. Holding CEO and chairman, succeeding Martin Fuellenbach who resigned in September. Haider stepped into the new role Jan. 11, and his term will expire March 31, 2025. Petra Preining, Semperit's chief financial officer, and Kristian Brok, Semperit's chief operating officer, assumed...
BUSINESS
b975.com

German hospitality, retail firms put more staff on shorter hours in December

BERLIN (Reuters) – Coronavirus restrictions in hospitality and retail pushed up the number of German employees put on reduced working hours in job protection schemes in December, the Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday. The number of workers on short-time work schemes, also known as Kurzarbeit, rose by nearly...
RETAIL
The Independent

Novak Djokovic waits to learn Australian Open fate as judges consider visa verdict

Novak Djokovic’s wait to learn his Australian Open fate went on as three judges retired to consider their verdict in his appeal against the cancellation of his visa at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.Lawyers for the world number one and Immigration Minister Alex Hawke put their cases before the judicial triumvirate following Hawke’s decision on Friday to re-cancel Djokovic’s visa.As more than 80,000 people watched on YouTube Chief Justice James Allsop told the court he expected to be in a position to announce a decision by late afternoon or early evening, but the case could yet drag...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy