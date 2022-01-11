Horse racing-Lazarus named CEO of Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority

Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation’s Board Chair Steve Helmers announced that the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors accepted Monique Ziolkowski’s request to step down from her position as CEO of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation. A skilled artist in her own right, Monique would like to focus more of her time on her artistic interests, as well as on special projects at the Memorial that carry on the legacy of her parents, sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski and his wife Ruth. Monique’s leadership impact on the Memorial has been significant with major accomplishments including advancements in the mountain carving, developing the Indian University of North America® and advancing Native American cultural programs. The Board named Joe Konkol, Vice President of Finance as Interim CEO, and will now initiate a search for a permanent successor as CEO of the Foundation. In 2014, the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation Board of Directors appointed Monique as Co-CEO of Crazy Horse Memorial, along with her sister Jadwiga Ziolkowski, after CEO/President of the Memorial Ruth Ziolkowski passed away. Jadwiga retired as Co-CEO in 2020.

CHARITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO