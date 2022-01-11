ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinclair’s Regional Sports Networks Look To Streaming To Grow Revenue

By Brad Adgate
Forbes
 4 days ago
Sports has never been more important to linear television than in 2021. According to Nielsen, 23 of the top 25 highest rated telecasts in 2021 were sports. Nonetheless, there continues to be a steady pattern of sports becoming accessible online. For example, this fall, at an annual cost of $1 billion,...

thestreamable.com

Bally Sports App Will Cost Streamers $225 Per Year, According to Sinclair’s Projections

Over the last month, Sinclair has quieted many of the skeptics to their plans to a launch a direct-to-consumer streaming service in 2022 by signing deals with the NBA and NHL. With those two deals, they will be able to offer in-market streaming to 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams, in addition to four MLB teams they already owned the rights to.
MLB
Deadline

ViacomCBS And Comcast Renew And Expand Carriage Deal, Adding BET+ To Streaming Roster On Xfinity

ViacomCBS and Comcast have reached a distribution renewal that continues carriage of CBS and a roster of cable networks on the No. 1 cable system in the U.S. while also deepening the companies’ streaming ties. The agreement follows a similarly comprehensive one reached earlier this week between Comcast and WarnerMedia. Comcast also closed a key agreement with Disney in late-2021. While cord-cutting is continuing to erode pay-TV revenue. The multi-year ViacomCBS deal includes carriage for ViacomCBS networks like CBS, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and Showtime. It also extends the availability of streaming...
BUSINESS
Variety

ViacomCBS Renews Comcast Distribution Deal, Adds BET Plus to Xfinity Offerings

ViacomCBS Inc. and Comcast Cable have struck a new multi-year distribution agreement that will keep ViacomCBS’ broadcast, cable and streaming services available to Xfinity customers, the companies said Thursday. The pact includes renewed carriage of ViacomCBS’ linear networks, like CBS Television Network, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and Showtime. Additionally, the deal will make streaming service BET Plus available through Xfinity platforms for the first time, and extend access to ViacomCBS’ other streamers: Paramount Plus, Pluto TV and Showtime OTT. ViacomCBS’ renewed deal with Comcast comes just three days after WarnerMedia extended its...
BUSINESS
Rob Manfred
sportspromedia.com

NBA and Sinclair confirm local streaming rights deal

DSG’s regional sports networks to live stream games on new DTC platform. Sinclair has reportedly secured US$600m in financing to help launch new streaming service. The National Basketball Association (NBA) and US media giant Sinclair Broadcast Group have confirmed the expanded renewal of their broadcast partnership. The extended marketing...
NBA
Seekingalpha.com

Sinclair Broadcast secures NBA regional sports net rights (updated)

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +1.9%) has renewed extended market and digital rights with the National Basketball Association, securing some critical local distribution rights for its regional sports networks. The deal permits the Bally Sports regional networks collected under Sinclair's Diamond Sports Group to offer streaming content (including live games) on...
NBA
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox Sports Launches Podcast Network With New Skip Bayless Show

Fox Sports is launching a podcast network with three new shows hosted by popular network talent, including Skip Bayless. Bayless’ podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, is the first show to launch as part of the network and premiered its first episode Thursday. On the show, Bayless is expected to discuss major storylines in the world of sports and interview athletes and other top talent. On March 1, the podcast network will premiere What’s Wright, led by First Things First host Nick Wright, which will feature the host’s rankings and other commentary on star athletes, sports betting and more. And in April, Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi will debut Wesley, an audio docuseries about Lyman Wesley Bostock Jr., a rising MLB player who was murdered in 1978. The three new shows will join existing Fox Sports podcasts like Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Ben Verlander’s Flippin’ Bats and R.J. Young’s The No. 1 Ranked Show. “The creation of this new podcast network allows us to deliver fans exclusive commentary and enthralling stories providing hours of entertainment through this important medium,” Charlie Dixon, executive vp and head of content at Fox Sports, said in a statement. The podcasts will be available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and on Fox Sports’ website and mobile app.
MLB
Deadline

Comcast, WarnerMedia Renew Carriage Agreement, Adding Xfinity Distribution For Streaming Outlet CNN+

Comcast and WarnerMedia have renewed their carriage deal covering major cable networks like TBS and TNT and also added Xfinity distribution for streaming outlet CNN+. The companies said the multi-year deal includes linear carriage of TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM, truTV, HLN and CNN en Español as well as on-demand and TV Everywhere programming. Comcast is the No. 1 U.S. cable provider, reporting 18.55 million residential pay-TV customers as of last September. In addition to linear carriage, soon-to-launch streaming service CNN+ will also be integrated into Xfinity X1 as well as connected-TV service Xfinity Flex and XClass smart TVs...
BUSINESS
cubsinsider.com

Sinclair Primed to Launch Direct-to-Consumer Sports Streaming App, MLB Participation Still Minimal

Sinclair has been working for a while now to launch a direct-to-consumer streaming app with the goal of eliminating those pesky subscriber authentications for folks who don’t have access to regional sports networks. Per Bloomberg, the venture from Diamond Sports Group has secured $600 million in financing via “a new super-priority first-lien loan from an existing group of secured creditors” and could go live at some point in the first half of the year.
MLB
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Witcher’ Ascends in Streaming Rankings; December Platform Shares Steady

The second season premiere of The Witcher catapulted the show to the top of the streaming rankings for Dec. 13-19 — and it likely played a sizable role in helping streaming platforms set a usage record the following week. Those are two key takeaways from the latest sets of Nielsen streaming numbers. In the weekly program rankings, The Witcher (whose second season debuted Dec. 17) had 2.19 billion minutes of viewing time, more than twice as much as the No. 2 title overall (kids’ show Cocomelon at 890 million minutes) and almost four time as much as the second-ranked original series,...
TV SERIES
fox9.com

Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in US, Canada

Netflix customers in the United States and Canada will see higher monthly bills going forward. The entertainment giant confirmed it has raised its streaming subscription prices. Depending on the plan, subscribers can expect to see a $1 or $2 increase. The cost of Netflix's basic plan, which only allows one...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS, Comcast Strike Multiyear Carriage Deal

ViacomCBS and Comcast Cable said on Thursday that they have reached “comprehensive distribution agreements to deliver ViacomCBS’ full portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports programming to Xfinity customers.” Financial terms of the multiyear agreement weren’t disclosed.  It includes renewed carriage of ViacomCBS’ TV networks, including CBS Television Network, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, Showtime and others, “in addition to extending the availability of ViacomCBS’ popular streaming services Paramount+, Pluto TV and Showtime OTT, as well as expanding Comcast’s rights to include BET+,” the partners said. “We are pleased to have reached new...
BUSINESS
Variety

Discovery Plus to Stream ‘Biggest Loser,’ ‘Flipping Out’ and More NBCUniversal Reality Series

Discovery Plus has struck a deal to begin streaming episodes of “The Biggest Loser,” “Flipping Out,” “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and more NBCUniversal-owned unscripted titles, the company said Thursday. Under the new pact with NBCUniversal Global Distribution, the Discovery, Inc.-owned streaming service will give subscribers access to select seasons of 12 NBCUniversal reality TV series: “The Biggest Loser” and its reboot, “Flipping Out,” “American Ninja Warrior,” “Top Chef Canada,” “The Real Housewives of Cheshire,” “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg,” “The Real Housewives of Melbourne,” “WAGS Atlanta,” “WAGS LA,” “WAGS Miami” and “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.” These shows will...
TV SERIES
Variety

DAZN Nears Estimated $800 Million Deal to Acquire BT Sport

Sports streaming service DAZN is on the cusp of an estimated $800 million deal to acquire Britain’s BT Sport, which would give it rights to the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League matches, according to four sources familiar with the matter (via Reuters). Negotiations for the deal became public last fall, but the deal is expected to conclude as soon as this month — though it could still fall apart at any moment, the sources said. Contacted by Variety, DAZN declined to comment on the matter. DAZN now has over 11 million subscribers, according to Reuters, while BT Sports has around...
PREMIER LEAGUE
insideradio.com

MRC Data: Top Hits Have Less Reach As ‘Streaming’s Torso Grows.’

The most streamed songs are getting a smaller share of total streaming activity as “streaming’s torso grows.” In 2018, the year’s 200 most streamed songs were responsible for nearly 1 in 10 of all streams that took place, a new analysis from MRC Data shows. But by 2021, that number declined dramatically to less than 1 in 20.
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch the NFL Playoffs For Free to Find Out Who Makes it to the Super Bowl

The road to the Super Bowl begins! With the postseason finally here, many fans are wondering how to watch the NFL Playoffs without cable this year. The good news is, football fans have plenty of options to stream the 2021-2022 NFL Playoffs online—and we’ve rounded up the best picks below. As always, the playoffs mark the start of the National Football League’s (NFL) postseason games. The single-elimination tournament sees several teams match up from each of the league’s two conferences—the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC)—after qualifying based on regular-season records. It all leads up to the...
NFL
Rolling Stone

NFL Playoffs Live Stream: How to Watch Football Online Without Cable

The NFL playoff season is officially underway, and while the best way to catch all of the games is still on conventional cable, cord cutters can still get in on the action with a few smart hacks. While the 32 teams took to the field last year in a modified season due to Covid-19, the 2021-22 NFL season actually expanded to a 17-game schedule (up from a 16-game regular season). The NFL has also expanded the playoff field from 12 teams to 14 teams, effectively allowing one more wild-card team from each conference (this was first introduced last year). The Tampa Bay...
NFL
