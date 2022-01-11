Breyer phoned in to Supreme Court oral arguments Tuesday due to a false positive Covid test
Justice Stephen Breyer participated in oral arguments remotely on Tuesday after a "false positive" Covid-19 test, the Supreme Court...www.cnn.com
Now imagine thus happening to say.. 80m people getting false positive results... OK yeah I admit... probably wouldn't be that much. But it can happen and how many people will retake that test? I knew someone that took a test.. was positive.. wanted to make sure so took another test the next day.. negative.. ended up going in to get test done and said positive again.
