Canterbury, CT

Mother, Daughter From CT Admit To Roles At Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Canterbury residents Carla Krzywicki, left, and her mother, Jean Lavin, pictured at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 Photo Credit: FBI

A mother and daughter from Connecticut who admitted to their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol building will avoid prison time after pleading guilty virtually before a judge.

Windham County residents Carla Krzywicki, age 20, and her mother Jean Lavin, age 57, both of Canterbury, were arrested in September last year on a criminal complaint issued by the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, both pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the US Capitol building.

As part of their plea agreement, the women were ordered to pay $500 in restitution for damaged caused at the Capitol after approximately $1.5 million in damages were documented following the riot in Washington, DC.

Krzywicki and Lavin were arrested on Sept. 14, 2021, after federal officials were tipped off to Facebook photos that were shared on social media of the two wearing hats supporting former President Donald Trump during the incident. 

“This is history. We do not go burning down your city and stealing from your business. We come for the government officials that are ruining our country,” Krzywicki’s Facebook post said, according to court documents.

“We go straight to the source. Change needs to happen. That is our house and you work for us.”

Prosecutors said that one photo showed the two in the northwest entry corridor on the first floor of the Capitol, and another video showed them climbing a bike rack that was placed against the Capitol terraces to gain access to the building.

It was also alleged that during the riot, Lavin was seen carrying a sign that read “Trump Won” on one side and “Don’t allow 7 states of cheaters to hijack our election!” on the other.

According to the FBI, Lavin was interviewed at her Connecticut home, and she confirmed that she and Krzywicki took a bus from Norwich to Washington, D.C., though they arrived late for former President Donald Trump’s infamous speech riling up the crowd.

Comments / 8

Mike Constantine
4d ago

If this was an "insurrection" why has not anyone been charged with that? Most people are charged with either trespassing or breach of peace, Not one person has been charged with "insurrection"!

5
Daily Voice

Teen In Guarded Condition After Fentanyl Overdose At CT School

A Connecticut student is in guarded condition following a suspected fentanyl overdose while at school. The incident took place around 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, in Hartford. Police were called to the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy, located at 280 Huyshoppe Ave., on the report of an unconscious male juvenile.
Daily Voice

Northern Westchester Woman Nabbed For Shooting Incident

A Northern Westchester woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a vehicle with a woman and two sons inside. Shaynna Session, age 18, of Peekskill, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 12, for the shooting which took place around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5. According to Lt. Jack Galusha, of...
Daily Voice

Concern Grows For Missing Teen Boy From Maryland

A 16-year-old boy has gone missing from his home in Silver Spring and police are asking for the public's help in finding him. On Jan. 8, at approximately 3 a.m., Junior Javier Rivas Euceda, was last seen leaving his residence on Bel Pre Rd. Rivas Euceda is approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Daily Voice

Walmart Employee Shot Dead Before Shift As Bullets Penetrate Her Philadelphia Home

A 19-year-old woman getting ready for her shift at Walmart was shot dead when someone fired rounds of bullets into her Philadelphia home, CBS3 reports citing city police. Ramonita Jusino was struck by one of the dozen or so bullets that came flying through the first-floor window of her family's West Glenwood Avenue home and died, the outlet said. One of the bullets struck her cousin's hand, but he was expected to survive, the outlet said.
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Positivity Rate Back Below 20 Percent In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back below 20 percent as the state has seen a steady decline over the past week. According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health on Friday, Jan. 14, the state administered more than 45,000 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, resulting in 8,783 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a daily positivity rate of 19.35 percent, down nearly a full percentage point from the previous day.
