Mother, Daughter From CT Admit To Roles At Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Canterbury residents Carla Krzywicki, left, and her mother, Jean Lavin, pictured at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 Photo Credit: FBI

A mother and daughter from Connecticut who admitted to their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol building will avoid prison time after pleading guilty virtually before a judge.

Windham County residents Carla Krzywicki, age 20, and her mother Jean Lavin, age 57, both of Canterbury, were arrested in September last year on a criminal complaint issued by the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, both pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the US Capitol building.

As part of their plea agreement, the women were ordered to pay $500 in restitution for damaged caused at the Capitol after approximately $1.5 million in damages were documented following the riot in Washington, DC.

Krzywicki and Lavin were arrested on Sept. 14, 2021, after federal officials were tipped off to Facebook photos that were shared on social media of the two wearing hats supporting former President Donald Trump during the incident.

“This is history. We do not go burning down your city and stealing from your business. We come for the government officials that are ruining our country,” Krzywicki’s Facebook post said, according to court documents.

“We go straight to the source. Change needs to happen. That is our house and you work for us.”

Prosecutors said that one photo showed the two in the northwest entry corridor on the first floor of the Capitol, and another video showed them climbing a bike rack that was placed against the Capitol terraces to gain access to the building.

It was also alleged that during the riot, Lavin was seen carrying a sign that read “Trump Won” on one side and “Don’t allow 7 states of cheaters to hijack our election!” on the other.

According to the FBI, Lavin was interviewed at her Connecticut home, and she confirmed that she and Krzywicki took a bus from Norwich to Washington, D.C., though they arrived late for former President Donald Trump’s infamous speech riling up the crowd.

