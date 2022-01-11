Penguins star Evgeni Malkin to make season debut Tuesday vs. Ducks

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Malkin underwent knee surgery June 4 to repair an injury he initially suffered last March, and it was said at the time that he would miss at least the first two months of the 2021-22 campaign while rehabbing. He returned to practice alongside teammates on Nov. 29 and was cleared for contact Dec. 27, and he said two days after that clearance he could possibly debut roughly 10 days from that time.

The Pens ultimately ruled the three-time Stanley Cup champion out of this past Saturday's 3-2 loss at the Dallas Stars that ended Pittsburgh's 10-game winning streak.

Overall, the Penguins went 20-9-5 without Malkin and are fourth in the Metropolitan Division but only trail the first-place Carolina Hurricanes by five points heading into Tuesday's NHL action.