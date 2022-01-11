ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins star Evgeni Malkin to make season debut Tuesday vs. Ducks

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZVgX_0diuAJ0l00
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Malkin underwent knee surgery June 4 to repair an injury he initially suffered last March, and it was said at the time that he would miss at least the first two months of the 2021-22 campaign while rehabbing. He returned to practice alongside teammates on Nov. 29 and was cleared for contact Dec. 27, and he said two days after that clearance he could possibly debut roughly 10 days from that time.

The Pens ultimately ruled the three-time Stanley Cup champion out of this past Saturday's 3-2 loss at the Dallas Stars that ended Pittsburgh's 10-game winning streak.

Overall, the Penguins went 20-9-5 without Malkin and are fourth in the Metropolitan Division but only trail the first-place Carolina Hurricanes by five points heading into Tuesday's NHL action.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Three things to watch in LA Kings vs Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday

LAK: 16.4% (25th) LAK: Anze Kopitar – 9 goals, 21 assists, 30 points. PIT: Jake Guentzel – 18 goals, 17 assists, 35 points. For the first time since January 7, 2012, Jeff Carter will be playing a hockey game in Los Angeles, not as a member of the LA Kings. About a month and a half after the Kings’ defeated Carter and the Blue Jackets, Los Angeles acquired the London, Ontario native.
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins' Jeff Carter: Evgeni Malkin 'didn't miss a beat' after long layoff

Pittsburgh Penguins star center Evgeni Malkin couldn't have asked for a much better regular-season debut coming off the June knee surgery that cost him roughly three months of the campaign than what he enjoyed in Tuesday's dominant 4-1 victory at the Anaheim Ducks. Malkin scored a pair of goals and also tallied an assist, and his line that included Jeff Carter and Kasperi Kapanen combined for seven points in the win, according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' website.
NHL
Yardbarker

Colts GM Chris Ballard offers strong hint about Carson Wentz’s future with team

Carson Wentz cannot be feeling great about his job security with the Indianapolis Colts after listening to what general manager Chris Ballard had to say on Thursday. Ballard was asked by a reporter if Wentz will return as the starting quarterback in 2022. He would not commit and only said that the Colts felt acquiring Wentz in a trade last offseason was the right move “at the time.” He also said Wentz needs to play better.
NFL
PensBurgh

Trending Penguins Players: Tristan Jarry’s redemption and the return of Evgeni Malkin

It has been a pretty eventful week for the Pittsburgh Penguins. After winning 10 games in a row their winning streak came to an end — in somewhat disappointing fashion, allowing a 2-0 lead to slip away — and have lost two out of three games. They got back one of their top players in Evgeni Malkin who returned with a two-goal effort on Tuesday night. They also had their starting goalie earn another All-Star game nod to continue what has been, so far, a redemption season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Yardbarker

Malkin’s Return Makes Penguins Stanley Cup Favourites

At nearly the midway mark of the 2021-22 NHL season, the hobbled Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed back one of their two franchise pillars in Evgeni Malkin, with the superstar center marking his long-awaited return with a two-goal performance against the Anaheim Ducks. It’s heartening that the uber-talented Russian pivot appears to have not lost a step during his offseason recovery from surgery, and it bodes immensely well for the Penguins’ suddenly bolstered Stanley Cup chances. Let’s dig into why Malkin’s return makes the Penguins one of the top Stanley Cup contenders for the 2021-22 season.
NHL
The Game Haus

Evgeni Malkin’s Explosive Return to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Lineup

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin has finally returned to the lineup, and no, he didn’t mess up the team’s dynamic. Sure, the line combinations did get a little interesting, but as always head coach Mike Sullivan made it work. With Malkin’s return to the lineup, Sullivan had to make a difficult call whether or not to move Jeff Carter from the second line center role. Instead, he may have found a new duo.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Evgeni Malkin needs to play within Penguins' structure

The Pittsburgh Penguins just had a 10-game win streak. Jake Guentzel just had an 18-game points streak. Behold the majesty of 12 consecutive refreshing Penguins notes. Never stop never stopping! (Except the Penguins and Guentzel both got stopped.) • No one said Evgeni Malkin’s return would disrupt the Penguins’ chemistry....
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Stanley Cup#Pens#The Metropolitan Division
Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett appears in funny ‘GMA’ interview

Stetson Bennett won the biggest game of his career on Monday night, and the Georgia quarterback agreed to go on live television for an interview roughly eight hours later. In hindsight, that probably wasn’t the best idea. Bennett was gracious enough to discuss Georgia’s win over Alabama in the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Says Isiah Thomas Is The Greatest Player From Chicago

Isiah Thomas is one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game of basketball, winning two championships with the Detroit Pistons, even defeating Michael Jordan in the process. While Isiah Thomas is generally known for his time playing in Detroit, he is originally from the city of Chicago....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Isiah Thomas Disrespected Michael Jordan, Saying Kevin Durant And LeBron James Would Win 6 NBA Championships If They Used The Same Offensive Tactics As Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan had one of the most heated rivalries in the NBA. Many fans consider Thomas to be Michael Jordan's greatest rivals. For the longest time, Thomas and the bad boy Detroit Pistons were dominating the Eastern Conference. And much of that dominance came at the expense of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
Yardbarker

Wizards teammates exchanged punches in heated halftime altercation?

The Washington Wizards got the victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, but it appears to have come at a cost. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Wizards teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell got into a heated physical altercation at halftime of the game. Harrell was reportedly upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the ball on one of the final sequences of the first half. The two players exchanged words, and it then escalated to Caldwell-Pope and Harrell throwing punches at each other. However, Charania adds that none of the punches connected, and that teammates then separated the two.
NBA
Yardbarker

Isiah Thomas leaves Michael Jordan off of list of GOATs

Isiah Thomas doesn’t have much love for Michael Jordan. Despite both being legendary players whose records speak for themselves, their animosity for one another is well-documented. This week, their feud took a fresh turn. In a now-viral post, Thomas specifically identified Kareem-Abdul Jabbar and LeBron James as the NBA’s...
NBA
Yardbarker

Mike Tomlin goes viral for dance moves after Steelers’ massive win

Mike Tomlin is known as a pretty serious guy, but he let loose a little after his team’s massive victory on Sunday. Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime for their biggest win of the season. Coupled with a loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh’s victory put the Steelers right on the verge of clinching an improbable playoff berth in the AFC.
NFL
Yardbarker

3 MLB Teams That Should Sign Albert Pujols

At 41 years old, Albert Pujols‘ best MLB days are almost certainly behind him, but he still has plenty to offer. While his overall production isn’t what it used to be, he’s still capable of making a positive on-the-field impact if he’s put in the right situation.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

27K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy