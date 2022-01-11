ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Broncos Reaper’ survives 6 heart attacks, near-death experience from mosquito bite; nominated to NFL Ford Hall of Fans

By Dara Bitler
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Coi6_0diuAHFJ00

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve been to a Denver Broncos game, there’s a good chance you’ve crossed paths with a fan who has been dubbed the “Bronco Reaper”.

His name is Jesse Esquibel and he was just nominated by Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Steve Atwater to the Ford Hall of Fans.

Esquibel said he had no clue he was getting nominated. He thought he was getting interviewed for being a super fan.

Instead, he showed up to Mile High and Atwater popped up on the Jumbotron telling him he was nominated to the 2022 Ford Hall of Fans .

Vote here to get Jesse Esquibel into the Ford Hall of Fans

“It took me honestly a couple days to take it all in. Initially I was pretty shocked by it. They did definitely get me. I did not expect that whatsoever. It was completely off guard. It took me a couple days to absorb it after watching the video about a thousand times,” Esquibel shared.

Esquibel is a third-generation Broncos fan, and after surviving life-threatening complications from getting West Nile encephalitis in 2003 after getting a mosquito bite, he became the “Bronco Reaper”.

The West Nile encephalitis went to his brain and started causing seizures. Three years later, Esquibel had brain surgery. After that, he was diagnosed with another rare disease and put on life-support. He fought that for another year and ended up having a heart attack.

He survived all of that and then in 2020, while everyone else was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Esquibel had 6 heart attacks.

Through it all, he’s maintained a positive attitude.

“My message is really that if you have a strong, positive attitude and with the willingness to not ever give up, you can overcome anything,” Esquibel shared. “Being the reaper, most people are afraid of death, I’ve learned that they die mentally first before they physically die. If we can die mentally strong, at least we die happy.”

On game days, Esquibel said he walks 15,000 steps throughout the stadium and takes pictures with fans.

“It gives me life to know I can make a fan’s experience better just by dressing up and going to a game,” said Esquibel.

Esquibel is also active in the community. He’s on the PTO board at his son’s school, he volunteers 15 hours each week in his classroom, as well as being the vice president of a non-profit organization for the Parker Police Department.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio fired after another disappointing season

Away from the gridiron, the 39-year-old often dons his full “Bronco Reaper” attire to visit children and elderly people in the hospital in hopes of brightening their day.

The Ford Hall of Fans is a program entering its fourth season and recognizes some of the most passionate and electrifying NFL enthusiasts across the country.

In 2020, Denver Broncos super fan Rob Garner was inducted into the Ford Hall of Fans. He has been offering his support and encouragement to Esquibel since he learned he was nominated.

“We have to get another super fan into the Hall of Fans. Together, we can do this,” shared Esquibel. “Thank you for all of your votes, I definitely appreciate it.”

You can vote here for Esquibe l . Voting is open through Feb. 6. Winners will be notified in Los Angeles during Super Bowl week and then honored at the Pro Football Hall of Fame during 2022 enshrinement week in Canton, Ohio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Duke City Gladiators sign former Broncos running back

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Devontae Jackson has signed with the Duke City Gladiators. The talented running back is hoping to make an impact right away. “I feel like I can bring a lot to the team,” said Jackson. “I like running back by slot. I’m a shifty guy. I love to make quick cuts and I love to spin move. I’m a small guy, but I’m powerful on the field.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Steelers Very Clear

When the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into the postseason this past weekend, fans from around the league immediately doubted their ability to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card matchup in Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes made it very clear that he’s not...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito#Heart Attacks#American Football#Broncos Reaper#Kdvr#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#Jumbotron
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
skornorth.com

Cowboys’ VP of player personnel won’t interview with Vikings, expected to stay in Dallas

You can cross one potential candidate for the Vikings’ general manager’s job off the list. Dallas vice president of player personnel Will McClay will remain with the Cowboys, according to Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV. McClay isn’t among the eight NFL executives the Vikings have requested permission to talk to about their GM position. The job opened Monday when Rick Spielman was fired, along with coach Mike Zimmer.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Names Worst Starting Quarterback In NFL Playoffs

It’s nearly impossible to win a Super Bowl in today’s NFL without a great quarterback. With that said, ESPN has ranked every starting quarterback in this year’s playoffs. Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are at the top of the list, which obviously isn’t a huge...
NFL
KXRM

KXRM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy