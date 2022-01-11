Lundin Gold beats 2021 production targets at Fruta del Norte

Several other brokerages have also commented on LUG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.47.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO