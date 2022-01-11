Lundin Gold beats 2021 production targets at Fruta del Norte
By Cecilia Jamasmie
mining.com
5 days ago
Canada’s Lundin Gold (TSX: LUG) saw production jump at its Fruta del Norte gold-silver mine in Ecuador in 2021, its first full year of operations, churning out a total of 428,514 gold ounces. The figure exceeded the Vancouver-based miner ‘s 2021 guidance of between 380,000 and 420,000 ounces...
Torex Gold released its Q4 and FY2021 results last week, reporting quarterly gold production of ~109,400 ounces. We're nearing the beginning of the Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first companies to report its preliminary Q4 results is Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF). True to form under Judy Kuzenzo's leadership, the team continues to execute near-flawlessly, reporting record annual gold production of ~468,200 ounces and great safety performance. At a current share price of US$9.90, Torex trades at an enterprise value of ~$610 million, sporting a high double-digit free cash flow yield, and a P/NAV multiple below 0.50. While Torex isn't without risks, which we'll discuss later, I would view pullbacks below US$9.20 as low-risk buying opportunities.
Several other brokerages have also commented on LUG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.47.
Eldorado Gold (EGO -0.8%) reports Q4 preliminary gold production of 122.6K oz., 11% lower than year-ago totals, and full-year preliminary output of 475.9K oz., a 10% decline from 2020. But Eldorado says FY 2021 gold production from its four operating mines came in at the upper end of guidance of...
Amerigo Resources (TSX: ARG), owner of the Minera Valle Central (MVC) operation in Chile, has exceeded its copper production guidance for the year ended December 31, 2021. The MVC operation located near Rancagua has been producing copper concentrates since 1992 by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente, the world’s largest underground copper mine.
Yamana Gold (AUY +2.7%) reports Q4 production totaled 281,388 gold equiv. oz., topping quarterly guidance of 270K GEO, at all-in sustaining costs of ~$970/GEO, below the company's earlier guidance and ~8% below AISC for the previous three quarters. Q4 production consisted of 240.7K oz. of gold and 3.14M oz. of...
Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX; NYSE: EQX) produced a record amount of gold – 602,100 oz. – in 2021, easily meeting guidance and delivering 26% more ounces than in 2020. All-in sustaining costs are also expected to be within guidance of $1,300 to $1,375 per oz. sold. The largest...
Equinox Gold (EQX -0.1%) reports Q4 gold production reached a quarterly record 210.4K oz. while full-year output jumped 26% Y/Y to 602.1K oz., in-line with company guidance of 560K-625K gold oz. The miner also expects full-year all-in sustaining costs will finish within guidance of $1,300-$1,375/oz. sold. Equinox says its top...
Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
Zacatecas Silver (TSXV: ZAC) announced Thursday an update on its drilling program at the Panuco deposit in the Zacatecas property in Mexico, where 29 angled diamond drill holes have been drilled for a total of 5,160 metres. Mexico’s Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources, (SEMARNAT) has approved 13 additional drill...
The project is expected to produce over 1 million gold-equivalent oz. over a 10.4-year mine life, mining 37.8 million tonnes of mineralized material. The preliminary economic assessment forecasts the project will produce an average of 102,000 gold-equivalent ounces per year at an all-in sustaining cost of $697.8 per ounce. The project is also expected to produce over 165 million lb. copper and over 600,000 oz. silver, which are included in the gold-equivalent calculations.
Argentina’s government is increasing efforts to attract foreign investors to its mining sector and boost the country’s metals and minerals output as a March deadline to restructure billions of dollars in debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) looms. The South American nation, which is again at risk...
Galleon Gold (TSXV: GGO) has delivered its first preliminary economic assessment (PEA), including an updated resource estimate, for its West Cache gold project near Timmins, Ontario. The study examines a 2,400-t/d underground mine with a mine life of 11 years and toll milling. The project has a pre-production capital cost...
Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) reports preliminary Q4 gold production that topped the analyst consensus estimate, but shares -5.7% pre-market following news that President and CEO Gordon Stothart is leaving the company. The miner says Q4 attributable gold production totaled 153K oz., above 147.4K oz. consensus, on ~$295M in revenues. For the full...
New Gold (NGD +4.4%) reports Q4 production totaled 111.5K gold equiv. oz., consisting of 81K oz. of gold, 214K oz. of silver and 14.2M lbs. copper. For the full year, production totaled nearly 419K gold equiv. oz., within company guidance of 405K-450K oz., but final gold output of 286.9K oz. slipped below guidance of 287K-312K oz., while also reporting production of nearly 868K oz. of silver and 61.7M lbs. of copper.
Filo Mining (TSX: FIL) reported on Wednesday the initial assay results from drilling at its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit in Chile. A total of 5,000m of diamond drilling has been completed so far during the current program, with one hole (FSDH054) completed to a depth of 1,370m and another five holes underway. Assays have been received for approximately 2,100m of the length drilled to date.
SQM, (NYSE: SQM), the world’s second-largest lithium miner, announced Wednesday the beginning of a third-party audit against the world’s most rigorous standard of best practices in environmental and social responsibility at industrial scale mines: the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA)’s Standard for Responsible Mining. According to...
Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) reported on Tuesday full-year 2021 production of 4,870,787 ounces silver and 42,262 ounces gold, for silver-equivalent (AgEq) production of approximately 8.3 million ounces. This total exceeded the upper range of the company’s 2021 production guidance of between 7.7-8.0 million oz AgEq (revised upward in...
Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
Irish-based Galantas Gold (TSX-V & AIM: GAL) expects production to commence at the end of Q1 2022 with 9,000 ounces of gold in concentrate produced. The average head grade is forecast at 5.50 grams per tonne (g/t) at an all in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$1,150 per payable ounce for the year ending 2022, said the company.
Argentina’s environment and mining authority in Catamarca province has given Neo Lithium (TSXV: NLC) the necessary clearance it needs for the construction and operation of its Tres Quebradas (3Q) lithium brine mining project, the company said. The permit satisfies one of the final conditions China’s Zijin Mining needed to...
Comments / 0