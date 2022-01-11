ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to get Wiring Loom in No Man’s Sky

By Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp
gamepur.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWiring Loom is the base of most of the technology you’ll be crafting in No Man’s Sky. It’s a material used to weave together other materials to create all the sci-fi gear that keeps your ship in the sky and the air in your Exosuit. However, given that you use it...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best camera drones in 2022: Get an eye in the sky

Just a decade ago, you may have only heard the word “drone” while watching Star Wars or another sci-fi movie. But nowadays, drones are used all of the time and in daily life. There are plenty of uses for camera drones to justify purchasing one — whether you’re a hobbyist that likes to fly them outside, a professional photographer that’s looking for the perfect shot for a wedding, or you simply want to deliver something to your next-door neighbor without leaving your room. There are really no limits to how a drone can be used. But which one, exactly, should you purchase?
ELECTRONICS
gamepur.com

How to fix the CAT error code in Destiny 2

Typically, when players get hit with an error message preventing them from launching a live service game, things can go in one of two ways. Often the issue is nebulous and difficult to address, and the only thing to do is to wait for the developer to fix it on their end. Long-time Apex Legends players still remember the irritatingly common code: leaf error message, which plagued the game through its entire first year on the market and still pops up from time to time. However, sometimes the fix is easy — and luckily that’s the case with the CAT error code in Destiny 2. In this quick guide, we’ll explain what the CAT error code is in Destiny 2, and how you can fix it.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to enable voice chat in Haunt Chaser

Haunt Chaser is a four-player co-op horror game where you play as a Chaser, an individual who specializes in exploring haunted areas and banishing an evil spirit called the Haunt. In the game, you’ll need to complete various missions as well as collect key items that are scattered around the map. However, it won’t be that easy. The Haunt will stop at nothing to make sure you fail, so you’ll need to use your equipment to help ward it off. This game can be played in three ways: by yourself, with other players, or with five players total, with four players as Chasers while the fifth person plays as the Haunt.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to find a Malfunctioning Vending Machine in Fortnite Chapter 3

Malfunctioning Vending Machines in Fortnite Chapter 3 are seemingly harder to come by than they were in previous chapters. However, if you’re is lucky enough to find one, you’ll notice that the machine certainly doesn’t work like your typical Vending Machines. Instead, these machines ask that you “roll the dice” and give up gold for an item at random. Although that may seem like an enticing wager, it is rare that players will find this type of vending machine directly after flying in.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Planet#Sci Fi#Exosuit
gamepur.com

How to get the Madcap skin in Fortnite

For those who have played Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite, Madcap may seem very familiar. This is due to the character being a former NPC that one could find and partake in quests for in Corny Crops. However, with that location now gone, it seems the glowing talking mushroom is now a playable character, as he has been turned into a skin that can be bought exclusively from the Item Shop.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The Phaethon’s Syrtos quest guide – Genshin Impact

The Phaethon’s Syrtos is a world quest in Genshin Impact that takes place in Enkanomiya. It requires quite a bit of setup to begin, including finding some Seelies and completing another lengthy world quest. Before attempting to start this quest, you need the Divine Bridle item. You get this...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 6 seasonal quests and challenges

Week 6 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 brings more Seasonal quests to be completed. There are 9 seasonal quests for players to finish by traveling the map. Doing so will earn you XP toward your Battle Pass, and allow you to earn Battle Stars that can be used to unlock all manner of skins and in-game cosmetics and items. Each completed challenge is worth 25,000 XP, for a total of 225,000 XP.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Planets
gamepur.com

How to unlock Leg Day Dango in Monster Hunter Rise

The Leg Day Dango in Monster Hunter Rise enables you to use less stamina while running across walls. If you prefer to keep yourself off the ground and keep clear of a monster, running on walls is an essential skill to master. Unlike many of the other Bunny Dango recipes in the game, you have to unlock Leg Day. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Leg Day Dango recipe in Monster Hunter Rise.
RECIPES
gamepur.com

How character customization works in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In the earliest days of the franchise, Pokémon wasn’t exactly known for its character customization. But things have come a long way since the late 90s, and while you can’t exactly tweak the shape of your character’s nose, most recent Pokémon games have allowed the player some liberty in fashioning their character. The glaring omission in this trend is 2021’s Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which only allowed a small number of full-outfit changes. So how will character customization work in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What are requests and where to find them in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

The main story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus will advance in a very different manner from previous Pokémon games. Instead of battling gym leaders and an enemy team, Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ players will advance through the game by completing major missions assigned to them by the Scout Corps. And since Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a more expansive adventure game, it will also include a hearty roster of additional side quests. These side quests are called requests, and they are given to you by the regular citizens of Hisui.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Pokémon Unite adds spooky six-legged tree Trevenant next week

Pokémon Unite’s roster continues to grow. Most recently, the MOBA added Tsareena in mid-December and Dragonite just a few days later. Next up to bat is Trevenant. In traditional Pokémon games, Trevenant is a Ghost/Grass-type that evolves from Phantump. In Unite, it’s a Defender that can put a pox on its opponents — the brief Twitter preview shows it using what looks like the Ghost move Curse on a poor Ludicolo. Later in the video, it’s shown shoving back a Lucario and fighting with ghostly hammers it summons with its upper limbs. Its ultimate Unite move calls a shadowy cluster of trees up from the ground. It seems to take out a Pikachu pretty handily. Have a look for yourself:
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What is the best reticle color in Apex Legends?

Thanks to video games giving players a lot more opportunities to customize the experience to their wants and needs, many features that used to be locked are now changeable. In Apex Legends, you have the chance to change up your reticle to find something that works for you better. Here is our recommendation for reticle color in Apex Legends.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Apex Legends Dark Depths event weapon skins

The Dark Depths event in Apex Legends is live, bringing with it a bunch of new cosmetics for you to treat yourself with. Included among the 40 new items exclusive to the event are four legendary weapon skins that pair nicely with the four legendary character skins for Lifeline, Fuse, Horizon, and Ash. Here are all the weapon skins from the Dark Depths event in Apex Legends that you will have a chance to get yourself until February 1.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Elusive Target Arcade, PC VR, and much more coming to Hitman 3 in Year Two

Today, IO Interactive officially revealed Hitman 3 Year Two. The reveal stream started with the announcement that the second year of content in the game will begin on January 20 before moving swiftly onto the first reveal. One of the most significant announcements from the showcase is news that all...
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Review

How to Hide TV Wires on a Wall_

The advantages of wall-mounting your TV are many- it saves space, makes a room more inviting, and opens up decorating ideas, but one problem, especially if you’ve got several peripherals, is knowing how to hide TV wires on a wall. It can be an issue even if you’ve got your top rated TV on a stand with a cabinet.
ELECTRONICS
gamepur.com

Should you get The Spheal Deal Special Research Ticket in Pokémon Go?

The January Community Day has arrived in Pokémon Go, and for January 2022, it’s starring Spheal, the Clap Pokémon. You’ll have the chance to encounter and catch multiple Spheal during the event from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone. In addition, while the event is happening, you have the chance to grab a Special Research ticket named The Spheal Deal, giving you access to a handful of small encounters featuring Spheal and numerous rewards. Should you get The Spheal Deal Special Research Ticket in Pokémon Go’s January 2022 Community Day event?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Archaean enemy types in Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction removes the PvP tactics of Siege and replaces them with a complex matrix of objectives, environments, and enemy types to challenge players with. Each of the alien enemies that comprise the Archaean faction in Rainbow Six Extraction presents a different type of challenge, and some can singlehandedly dismantle a team of players if not properly handled. This guide offers an overview of all Archaean enemy types in Rainbow Six Extraction.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy