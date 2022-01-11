ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid mask shortages, one local leader has been a mask marvel

By Yujie Zhou
Mission Local
Mission Local
 4 days ago
As the omicron wave gained momentum, one local leader noticed a KN95 mask shortage at San Francisco public schools and decided to see what she could do to solve the problem. She worked the phones and, in seven days, Kate Bueler, the development director for the Jamestown Community Center, secured 61,000...

IN THIS ARTICLE
