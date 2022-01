The pop star is reportedly back at home and ‘doing well’ after leaving the treatment center in Utah. Demi Lovato reportedly completed another round of treatment at a rehab center following her harrowing overdose in 2018. The 29-year-old pop star — who identifies as non-binary and uses “they/them” pronouns — is back at home after leaving the Utah facility and is “doing well,” Page Six claimed on January 8. HollywoodLife has reached out to Demi’s reps for comment. The news follows the “Skyscraper” singer’s announcement that they are no longer “California sober,” which refers to abstaining from drugs except marijuana and alcohol. “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” Demi shared on their Instagram Story in December, per the outlet. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

