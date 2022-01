Local Sources - The Coalition Against the Mid-States Corridor project will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. EST. The meeting will be held at the Vincennes University Jasper Campus Innovation, Technology and Manufacturing Building in the Technology Auditorium Rm 141. The group says that they will be sharing an update on the project, facts on why the Mid-States Corridor project is not wanted or needed, what more you can do to voice your opposition and actions you can take, followed by a Q&A session.

6 DAYS AGO