How to smash taco carts in Forza Horizon 5

For me, there was only one Xbox title that I was completely hyped for in 2021. And thank goodness it’s lived up to said hype. Forza Horizon 5 is another visually stunning and gloriously polished racing bonanza across a wonderful map, giving us one of Mexico’s best ever looks in a game. Whilst there aren’t loads of changes and innovations in terms of gameplay structure, and there were some poor issues with censoring legitimate names, the game handles better than ever and sounds better than ever, an exemplary work from Playground Games and a show that the Fable franchise is in a safe pair of hands.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO