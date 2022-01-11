ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears request to interview Colts' Ed Dodds for GM role

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears have requested to interview Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds for their vacant general manager role, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It isn’t a surprise that the Bears will be taking a look at Dodds as a candidate to replace former general manager Ryan Pace. Dodds has been the right-hand man for Chris Ballard since the latter took over in 2017.

The Bears have now requested to interview two front office executives for the Colts in addition to director of college scouting Morocco Brown.

Dodds started as the vice president of player personnel and was promoted to assistant general manager in 2018. He’s held that role since then and has been an integral part of the roster building for the majority of Ballard’s tenure.

The Bears certainly have an intriguing situation with Justin Fields coming off of his rookie season but it will be interesting to see if that is enough for him to want to leave.

Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

