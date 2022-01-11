ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars will have a host in 2022 for first time in years

By PETER SBLENDORIO
myrtlebeachonline.com
 4 days ago

The Academy Awards will follow a different script in 2022. Organizers plan to enlist a host for this year’s Oscars ceremony for the first time since 2018, ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich said Tuesday during a press tour put on by...

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

