Todd Morrell selected as new Burien Police Captain

Todd Morrell has been selected as the Burien Police Department’s next Captain, the city announced this week.

Morrell joined the Burien Police Department on Dec. 1, 2021.

Burien Police Department’s former captain Troy Smithmeyer has joined the SeaTac Police Department. Smithmeyer joined the Burien Police Department in 2020 after Captain Jessica Sullivan retired from the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

“Captain Morrell is an exceptional leader and will be a great partner in continuing the Burien Police Department model of policing in our community,” said Burien Police Chief Theodore “Ted” Boe.

Captain Morrell began his career in law enforcement with the Seattle Police Department in 1998 where he patrolled the Rainier Valley neighborhood. He joined the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) in 2003 and in Precinct 4, including multiple rotations in Burien, both as a uniformed police officer and later as a street crimes detective. His career accomplishments include service as a field training officer, master police officer, and member of the King County SWAT Team (TAC-30), until his promotion to sergeant in 2015.

As a sergeant, Captain Morrell gained extensive experience leading KCSO’s involvement in the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program while assigned as the supervisor for the bicycle team at METRO Transit Police.

Upon promotion to captain in 2020, Captain Morrell was assigned as both the operations and administrative captain for KCSO’s Sound Transit Division.

Prior to his law enforcement career, Captain Morrell served in the U.S. Marine Corps and attended Central Washington University. He is an avid motorcyclist who serves as a motorcycle instructor in his free time.