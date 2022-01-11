Second homeowners who have flipped their holiday homes into lettings businesses are set to secure about £191 million of new pandemic grants from the Government despite a new crackdown.Councils across England have started distributing £635 million in grants to businesses affected by the Government’s Plan B restrictions and caution over the spread of the Omicron variant.However, new analysis by property tax specialists at Altus Group has found that almost a third of this funding pot will go to property owners who have flipped their holiday retreats.The advisory firm said holiday home owners are able to save tens of millions...

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO