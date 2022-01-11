ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
presspublications.com

environment

An opponent of a potential industrial park development on 400 acres in East Oregon last summer urged Oregon City Council at a recent meeting to pay more attention to environmental issues in the city this year.
POLITICS
presspublications.com

Oregon begins first phase of town center

Oregon has started Phase 1 of its town center that will include a road connecting Pickle and Dustin roads. “The first phase involves the residential element of the town center,” said Public Service Director Paul Roman. “On the east side of the road will be small villas or homes similar to what we have at Eagle’s Landing. On the west side of the road will be apartments.”
OREGON, OH
Sedona.Biz

Yes, on Cultural Park Affordable Housing in Sedona

By Tommy Acosta Sedona News: It’s a no brainer Sedona is in dire need of affordable housing for our workforce. That is why it’s odd influential voices in the community would be arguing against the city’s purchase of the Cultural Park to be used for that purpose. Yes, the price tag for the park itself [...] The post Yes, on Cultural Park Affordable Housing in Sedona appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon City Council
presspublications.com

Genoa schools: Emergency levy to be on May ballot

The Genoa school board has approved the required resolutions to place two levies on the May ballot. By a 4-0 vote last week, board members agreed to seek voter approval of a replacement levy that funds technology and a new levy that would fund operating expenses. After hearing a report...
GENOA, OH
connectcre.com

Rexford Industrial Nabs Eight Industrial Assets for $270M

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. recently acquired eight industrial properties for an aggregate purchase price of $270 million. The acquisitions were funded using cash on hand and proceeds from forward equity settlements. For the full year 2021, the company acquired $1.9 billion of industrial properties, bringing the total portfolio to 296...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Second homeowners set for £191m windfall from Omicron grants

Second homeowners who have flipped their holiday homes into lettings businesses are set to secure about £191 million of new pandemic grants from the Government despite a new crackdown.Councils across England have started distributing £635 million in grants to businesses affected by the Government’s Plan B restrictions and caution over the spread of the Omicron variant.However, new analysis by property tax specialists at Altus Group has found that almost a third of this funding pot will go to property owners who have flipped their holiday retreats.The advisory firm said holiday home owners are able to save tens of millions...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
San Diego Business Journal

Miramar Industrial Property Acquired

Three Mira Mesa commercial buildings totaling 17,931 square feet on a nearly 3.6-acre site have been sold for $13.9 million. The property at 8080, 8088, and 8096 Miramar Road was acquired by Lincoln Property Company (LPC) West and Brasa Capital Management. The seller was The Dowdy Family Trust. The buyers...
REAL ESTATE
Sentinel

Stimulus Checks 2022: When Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get $1,400

In the first few weeks of 2022, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) put pressure on Congress to pass another $1,400 one-time stimulus payment for Social Security for seniors. This is due to the confusion that has arisen in the United States as a result of an increase in Corona cases since the advent of the new, milder Omicron form. This payout would be akin to a 4th stimulus check.
INCOME TAX
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 in Stimulus Payments Will Automatically Deposit in Your Account With $2,000 in New Cash Requests

As part of the fourth wave of stimulus payments, a large stimulus check will be automatically deposited into the accounts of select Americans around the country this week. Californians are due to get their final wave of stimulus money in the coming weeks. In late December, 180,000 payments totaling $127 million were sent out, with the majority of the funds expected to arrive by the end of January. As part of the state of California’s pandemic response program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wyoming News

Bill to exempt outfitters from Wyoming lodging tax basically 'cleanup legislation,' industry group says

(The Center Square) – State representatives plan on introducing a bill to once again make backcountry guides and outfitters exempt from Wyoming’s lodging tax. Guides and outfitters in the state have been seeing business boom since the pandemic ushered in a new age of outdoor recreation, but they have had to deal with an inconvenient change since 2020. Until just over a year ago, backcountry camps were always exempt from lodging taxes, but when rates went up and a new statute went into effect, backcountry...
WYOMING STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

New TurboTax Free Filing Service Guidelines Exclude Some Longtime Tax Payers

ALBANY, NY –– After years of offering free e-file services for millions of Americans, TurboTax's parent company, Intuit, announced it will no longer participate in the Internal Revenue Service free file program. According to the company, they will continue offering a free filing option without participating in the IRS's program. “This decision will allow us to focus on further innovating in ways not allowable under the current Free File guidelines and to better serve the complete financial health of all Americans through all of our products and services, in tax preparation and beyond," said…
INCOME TAX
KHON2

Community holding informational meeting Wednesday for Keaukaha ‘eco resort’

KEAUKAHA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A new 30 unit resort development proposed in the Keaukaha area, on the Big Island, has the community wanting answers. The apprehension to what’s been dubbed an “eco resort” is due to the lack of community engagement on the part of the developer, according to several residents–many whose families go back […]
POLITICS
chronicle99.com

Will Senior Citizens Get $1400 Stimulus Checks in 2022?

As inflation continues to surge among rising cases of Omicron, the third stimulus checks round seem to have done little to save people from financial distress. With decreasing avenues of income, people are now hoping that the government sends in more aid in the form of the fourth round of stimulus checks. Being hit the hardest amid the pandemic due to limited income, senior citizens are also among the people pushing for stimulus payments for themselves.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy