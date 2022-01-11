Business owner stabbed multiple times during attempted robbery in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A business owner is recovering in the hospital Tuesday morning after being stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery in northeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) .

Officers say the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday near 4300 N. Academy Boulevard.

According to the police report, the business owner walked to his vehicle just before being approached by two suspects.

After the suspects and business owner started struggling, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed the business owner.

One of the suspects got into the vehicle, but a co-owner pulled the suspect out. Then, the suspect lunged at the co-owner with a knife.

The two suspects fled the scene. One of the suspects entered a parked vehicle behind the business.

It's unclear if the co-owner was stabbed.

The business owner is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

