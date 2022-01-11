ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in 2021 shooting death of Greenwood man

By Robert Cox
 4 days ago

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a June 2021 murder in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, 19-year-old Quindaris Keondre Washington was arrested and charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Armed Robbery.

The shooting happened at a home on Klugh Street on June 12, 2021.

Man killed during shooting in Greenwood, coroner says

Officers arrived to the scene of the shooting to find 21-year-old Quinton Payne with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Payne died from his injuries at the scene.

Washington is being held in the Greenwood County Detention Center without bond. Officers said the investigation is ongoing and that other charges may follow.

