Alex Hall sends-it in Mammoth, sending him to Beijing

MAMMOTH, Calif. — University of Utah student Alex Hall has gotten his ticket punched to the Beijing 2022 Olympics. The 24-year-old, who skied slopestyle in the Youth Olympic Games, topped the podium Sunday for the US Ski and Snowboard. He skis for Team Park City United, was born in Alaska, grew up in Switzerland, and now calls Park City home.



For the last run of the event, Hall nailed the rails and the jumps to overtake teammate Nick Goepper and earn the winning score of 95.5.

He said to the US Ski and Snowboard, “I’m stoked. I had that rail run in mind. I didn’t really know if it was going to work; it was pretty tech—I think my best rail run I’ve done so far.”



Hall’s run included a switch right 270 nose tap on to pretzel 450 out over the chain and onto the down rail, and then left 270 front swap to pretzel 270 out on the dip rail, into a switch left 270 front swap to 630 out on the rainbow. He followed the rail section with a right dub 1080 double Japan and then a switch left dub 1440 mute with a shifty for extra style points.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter