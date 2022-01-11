Police Ask Public For Help Identifying Duo Linked To Hudson Valley Grand Larceny Case

State Police asked the public for help identifying two people linked to a grand larceny investigation in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying two people linked to a grand larceny investigation in the Hudson Valley.

The New York State Police in Brewster are investigating after a suspect or suspects stole more than $14,000 from a victim using the victim's credit card information, according to an update from police on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Anyone who has information about the identity or location of the two people is asked to contact police at 845-677-7300 and refer to case number 10462769.

