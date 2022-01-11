Police investigating falsely reported incident in Clifton Park
HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police are investigating an incident in Halfmoon, which they are saying was falsely reported. On January 11 around 1:45pm, New York State Police and the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Vosburgh Road in Clifton Park for a report of a domestic-related incident.
Law enforcement responded and determined that no domestic incident took place at the location. The case is now being investigated as a falsely reported incident.
