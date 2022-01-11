ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Police investigating falsely reported incident in Clifton Park

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0tvi_0diu676j00

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police are investigating an incident in Halfmoon, which they are saying was falsely reported. On January 11 around 1:45pm, New York State Police and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Vosburgh Road in Clifton Park for a report of a domestic-related incident.

Hoosick man facing child sex abuse charges

Law enforcement responded and determined that no domestic incident took place at the location. The case is now being investigated as a falsely reported incident.

The investigation is continuing by the State Police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Crime & Safety
Clifton Park, NY
Sports
Clifton Park, NY
Crime & Safety
Saratoga County, NY
Sports
City
Clifton Park, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rotterdam PD: Missing man found safe 2 months later

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been located safe after he was reported missing two months ago. Karen Cavallaro originally filed a police report with the Rotterdam Police Department because she feared something bad happened to her son, 39-year-old Garrett Haverly. Police said Haverly was located and interviewed...
ROTTERDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#New York State Police#Weather#Halfmoon#The State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office announce community first program

People facing elevated risk in Berkshire County can expect eased mobilization of resources through a new community-first program. In collaboration with the Pittsfield Police Department along with the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office announced Friday their agencies have come together to form the Northern Berkshire Hub
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy