Small business survey: Optimism up, but so are inflation and labor concerns

Future supply issues are becoming less likely as vaccination rates rise globally and countries become accustomed to living with COVID. Growth stocks have continued to decline rapidly in 2022 as the Federal Reserve becomes increasingly hawkish. Recent price changes appear to be driven more by momentum than a rigorous assessment of valuation though. Many growth stocks are now trading at a discount to pre-COVID levels while stocks like Home Depot (HD) continue to trade on elevated multiples of pandemic boosted earnings. Large cap stocks in particular appear to be trading at an excessive premium to small cap stocks, possibly due to perceived safety. Further declines are possible if risk appetite decreases or sentiment regarding the strength of the economy weakens though. Inflationary pressures are likely to decline through the first half of 2022 as supply issues become less frequent and backlogs are worked through. Consumer spending is also likely to normalize and shift from goods to services, helping to ease inflationary pressures.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO