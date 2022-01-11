ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Small business survey: Optimism up, but so are inflation and labor concerns

By The Business Times Staff
thebusinesstimes.com
 4 days ago

A measure of optimism among small business owners continues to increase, but so do concerns about inflation and labor shortages. “Inflation is at the highest level since the 1980s and is having an overwhelming impact on owners’ ability to manage their businesses,” said Bill Dunkelberg, chief economist of the National Federation...

thebusinesstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Nfib
The Conversation U.S.

Inflation inequality: Poorest Americans are hit hardest by soaring prices on necessities

The fastest rate of inflation in 40 years is hurting families across the U.S. who are seeing ever-higher prices for everything from meat and potatoes to housing and gasoline. But behind the headline number that’s been widely reported is something that often gets overlooked: Inflation affects different households in different ways – and sometimes hurts those with the least, the most. Inflation, as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is designed to track the price increases in a typical U.S. household’s basket of goods. The problem is spending bundles differ across households. For example, a family in the lowest...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
fox44news.com

Rise in inflation impacts small businesses

WACO, Texas – Rising inflation is top concern for small businesses going into 2022. “So we’re seeing this reality where things are costing more. It’s inflated in price because demand is up, supply is down,” says Carissa Reiniger, Small Business Expert and Founder & CEO, Silver Lining.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Forward Guidance: Inflation Pressures Loom Over Bank of Canada’s Business Outlook Survey

In a crowded week for Canadian data releases, we expect the headline CPI inflation rate to stand out. The measure will likely accelerate to 4.9% year-over-year from 4.7% in November. Omicron-related weakness in energy products is expected to have been offset by persistent strength in expenses tied to home and car purchases. Indeed, this is largely what we saw in U.S. CPI releases last week. Combined, homes and cars explain roughly half of the inflation in Canadian core CPI (excluding food and energy products) relative to pre-pandemic (February 2020) levels. As weaker prices early in the pandemic—especially for energy products—drop out of the year over year calculation, we expect the headline inflation rate to plateau before dialing lower in coming months. But even as those distortions fade, price pressures from ongoing supply chain challenges, higher input prices, and strong consumer demand will continue to broaden. Almost 60% of the consumer price basket has already been growing at a more than a 2% annual rate compared to pre-crisis levels.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Inflation will not normalize soon so seek stocks with 'pricing power,' strategist says

U.S. inflation came in at 7% in December on an annual basis, according to new figures published on Wednesday, its highest print since 1982. Curto told CNBC on Wednesday that the higher carbon and energy prices required to achieve governments' emission reduction aims would prevent the kind of "normalization" that would pull inflation back down towards central bank targets.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Inflation And Valuation Concerns Continue To Dominate

Future supply issues are becoming less likely as vaccination rates rise globally and countries become accustomed to living with COVID. Growth stocks have continued to decline rapidly in 2022 as the Federal Reserve becomes increasingly hawkish. Recent price changes appear to be driven more by momentum than a rigorous assessment of valuation though. Many growth stocks are now trading at a discount to pre-COVID levels while stocks like Home Depot (HD) continue to trade on elevated multiples of pandemic boosted earnings. Large cap stocks in particular appear to be trading at an excessive premium to small cap stocks, possibly due to perceived safety. Further declines are possible if risk appetite decreases or sentiment regarding the strength of the economy weakens though. Inflationary pressures are likely to decline through the first half of 2022 as supply issues become less frequent and backlogs are worked through. Consumer spending is also likely to normalize and shift from goods to services, helping to ease inflationary pressures.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy