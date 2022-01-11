TUESDAY UPDATES: Missouri red zone report shows all counties with a high community transmission rate

The newest State Profile Report shows Missouri counties remain at the high transmission level of COVID-19. The report shows new cases remain at 986 cases per 100,000 people, a change of 102% from last week.

The report shows Missouri had 60,520 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 7.

The report also indicates 244 residents died from the coronavirus, a 26% increase from the previous week.

All Missouri counties are considered high community transmission.

The report states that 73.9% of Missouri residents 18 years and older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 63.2% are considered fully vaccinated. Over 37.4% of residents 18 years and older have received a booster shot.

According to the report, 98.7% of coronavirus cases were identified as the delta variant. According to the CDC , .5% of cases are the omicron variant.

According to the report, 39 hospitals are dealing with staffing shortages, which account for 32% of hospitals in the state. Seven hospitals are currently dealing with supply shortages or six percent of all hospitals.

Vaccine rates are down with 18,538 people 12 and older initiated getting a vaccination last week, which is 15.2% higher than the last report. 1,612 people 12-17 initiated vaccines last week, which is 12.2% higher than the last report.

State of Missouri reporting over 10,000 new coronavirus cases

The state of Missouri reported 13,574 new and probable coronavirus cases Tuesday.

The state of Missouri’s daily average of new coronavirus cases has gone back up to an 8,266 seven-day average (57,859 confirmed cases from the previous week of reporting) as the state reports new coronavirus cases across the state according to state health department reporting. The daily average looks at the last seven days and doesn't account for the past three days, which will push that number even higher.

The state reported 10,238 new coronavirus cases through PCR testing and another 3,336 probable cases identified in antigen testing from Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services coronavirus dashboard. Missouri has now reported 908,625 confirmed cases for the pandemic and more than 214,102 probable cases.

The state recorded 170 new deaths for 13,488 total and 52 new probable deaths for a total of 3,076.

Missouri's new cases are up 40.4% over the past week, the state reports, as recent cases surge nationwide.

The rate of positive tests is 33.4% for the last week. A higher positivity suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.

Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Cole, Pettis, Callaway, Osage, Moniteau, Miller, Saline and Boone counties are all in the top 40 Missouri counties in new cases per capita over the last week, according to state statistics.

The state reports that over 4.24% (a .6% increase from last reported on Monday) of vaccinated Missourians have developed COVID-19 infections. The state is reporting 141,286 breakthrough cases out of 3,334,970 fully vaccinated people. Experts continue to tout vaccination as the best tool to fight the wave of new cases.

Still, new vaccinations have effectively stalled in Missouri, with more boosters being given daily than first or second shots. The state reported Tuesday that 54.3% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also trending upward, with the state reporting 21% of total hospital capacity and 20% of ICU capacity remaining. Those numbers are at 38% and 34% in Central Missouri, respectively.

Missouri pulls back on coronavirus tests for schools

The state of Missouri is putting a hold on a program that provides free coronavirus tests to schools.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said in a newsletter Tuesday that a limited supply of rapid antigen tests for schools was exhausted Monday and the state would hold off on filling most schools' test orders. Testing infrastructure has become strained nationwide as the more transmissible omicron variant powers a record wave of new cases.

No orders will be fulfilled until supply improves, the state says. The state is also putting a hold on new applications from districts that want tests.

The department suggested schools reserve tests only for staff members who show symptoms.

"We know what a challenge this unfortunate situation is going to create for the hundreds of schools across the state that are taking part in our K-12 Antigen Testing Program and we want to express our sincere apologies," the department said in the newsletter. "It has been so important to DESE and the State of Missouri to make these rapid antigen tests available to K-12 schools, free of charge, since fall 2020. We know that these rapid tests allow schools to quickly determine if the mild symptoms their students and/or staff members have are COVID, or something else. This rapid test is often the difference in knowing if a teacher can teach that day or if a student can attend school to take part in valuable in-person learning."

Schools are reporting staffing issues tied to coronavirus cases, with one Mid-Missouri school -- Southern Boone -- finishing with classes online last week because of a staff shortage. The Columbia Public Schools coronavirus dashboard shows the district has about a 43% rate of filling in for teachers who are out this week. A CPS spokesman says the rate is better than it was to start the year, though.

The state also had to put a hold this week on household orders of PCR tests because of high demand.

Boone Health to limit visitors as coronavirus cases set new highs

Boone Health will limit patients to one visitor per day as coronavirus cases continue to set records.

The change takes effect Wednesday.

The hospital said in a news release that it will provide exceptions allowing two visitors per day in neonatal intensive care and for patients who are near death, who can have four visitors per day in two-visitor shifts. The hospital also advised patients not to go to the emergency room for COVID-19 testing.

All patients and visitors will also be required to wear a medical-grade mask such as a surgical mask or N95. Masks will be provided at hospital entrances, Boone Health says.

Health experts have encouraged Americans to wear medical-grade masks as the more transmissible omicron variant continues to spread around the country and across Missouri. Medical-grade masks are more effective than cloth masks at stopping the omicron variant from spreading.

State and local officials continue to log record levels of coronavirus cases as the variant powers an unprecedented pandemic wave. Missouri has set records for new cases and hospitalizations in the past week and Boone County has set numerous records for daily cases. Meanwhile, hospitals report the virus is not only filling up beds but sickening staff.

University of Missouri Health Care said Monday that it is limiting patients to one visitor, as well.

The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Missouri red zone report shows all counties with a high community transmission rate appeared first on ABC17NEWS .