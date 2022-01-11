ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Massively OP Podcast Episode 355: All your ships are belong to us

By Justin Olivetti
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s roundtable episode, Bree, Colin, and Justin talk about Elder Scrolls Online’s expansion teaser, Lost Ark’s gameplay video, ArcheAge’s handling under Kakao, Elyon’s new class, EVE Online‘s Doctor Who collab, and whether it’s a good idea to bring...

Battle Bards Episode 208: Valheim

Mighty Vikings and meek bards come together to sing the praises of the soundtrack to 2021’s smash hit Valheim! Syl does her best to sell us all on the game (and perhaps occasionally, its soundtrack) as the threesome hack, slash, and plunder the score to see what spoils might be taken back to the homeland.
VIDEO GAMES
Whatever happened to ‘multi-user roguelike’ Apsis Online?

We’ve been covering the development trajectory of Apsis Online for some time now, from its first incarnation in 2019 to its design shift as a “multi-user roguelike” (MUR) in 2020 all the way to its aspirations for a 2021 release. That said, it has been some time since this one blipped on our radar, so allow us all to catch back up.
VIDEO GAMES
MMO Week in Review: Boaty McBoatface does Tamriel

Elder Scrolls Online appears to be joining forces with Guild Wars 2 to make 2022 the year of boats in MMOs, as the former began teasing its new content chapter and arc this week. Plus, we poked our noses into World of Warcraft, New World, and LOTRO; Square-Enix made FFXIV fans nervous with NFT overtures; and EVE Online is doing a collab with Doctor Who?
VIDEO GAMES
The Daily Grind: Should MMO dungeon grouping tools be standard features?

I’ve noticed that when the topic of LFG tools and dungeon finders for MMORPGs arises, people have… opinions. Strong, fervent, hearty opinions with chunky bits of vitriol floating around in them and a nice rosemary seasoning. This topic came up again when I wrote about how LOTRO really...
VIDEO GAMES
Dying 2 Know Final Episode Finally Tackles Co-Op

The final episode of Techland’s Dying 2 Know will air today at 3 pm Eastern Time on the developer’s Twitch channel. Techland has saved plenty of Dying Light 2 Stay Human info for this final episode. The new episode will finally answer fans’ long-awaited questions. Most notably, they will share news about the highly anticipated 4-player co-op experience. This episode will also show players a comparison between previous and current-gen versions of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Destiny 2 releases a trailer highlighting Witch Queen’s Savathûn’s Throne World

A self-described “twisted wonderland of of corruption and splendor” awaits Destiny 2 players when they delve into the Witch Queen expansion’s new Savathûn’s Throne World area, which got its own cinematic trailer yesterday. And if the description in the video blurb is anything to go by, this new area has lots of lore for players to look forward to.
VIDEO GAMES
World of Warcraft informs players that Shards of Domination will be turned off in patch 9.2 content

We hope you didn’t spend too much time farming up Shards of Domination in World of Warcraft on the basis of future-proofing against more difficult content. A post on the game’s official forums confirms that the current plan is to have Shards of Domination straight-up not work in the game’s patch 9.2 content, which means the new raid (Sepulcher of the First Ones), the new zone (Zereth Mortis), and all existing dungeons and PvP (that one is self-explanatory).
VIDEO GAMES
Watch Hallmark’s ‘Where Your Heart Belongs’ Online

Jen Lilley and Christopher Russell help deliver New Year’s Day entertainment in Hallmark Channel’s Where Your Heart Belongs. This new 2022 movie premieres Saturday, January 1st at 8/7c and can be watched live on TV or streamed online. Find out how to stream and watch Where Your Heart...
MOVIES
massivelyop.com

Vague Patch Notes: Star Citizen is not going to live up to your dreams

So the other day, we were reminded that Squadron 42 – which was supposed to be released back in 2014, if you can believe that – is still likely a couple years away from release, which at this point means anywhere from two years to seven to forever. And that’s the single-player spinoff from Star Citizen that was originally supposed to be the main game but has slowly morphed into being this weird vestigial thing. Not that the main game is any closer to being released, as the exact same source points to that as being even further from completion.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Stream Team: Happy 11th birthday DC Universe Online!

Massively OP’s MJ was all set to commemorate DCUO’s 11th birthday early, but the servers denied her entrance. That’s understandable, it takes time to set up for such an auspicious occasion. Besides, who cares about the party starting late; MJ will still go and celebrate like a superhero… or rather, as a superhero! Tune in live at 8:00 p.m. and join us for the birthday bash. Maybe there will be cake!
CAKES
massivelyop.com

Global Chat: Does Doctor Who have a place in EVE Online?

As we crack open another edition of Global Chat, The Ancient Gaming Noob tackled the utter weirdness that is a cross-media promotion between EVE Online and, of all things, Doctor Who: “But then there is the game lore. CCP has its own dedicated faction of lore hounds who track, dissect, and occasionally add to the foundational tale of the game. After 18 years of nailing down what it means to be in New Eden, suddenly having a Dalek invasion was no doubt a bit of a shock.”
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Fight or Kite: Twisted Metal meets Mad Max in Crossout

Leaping over sand dunes and ramming my car into an unsuspecting opponent all while unloading my machine guns is the absolute height of car vs. car PvP. My enemy attempts to escape despite having four flat tires and a broken radiator. I fire off my final cannon round and am rewarded with a satisfying explosion and rain of miscellaneous car bits and pieces.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Elder Scrolls Online PvPers are grumpy over an out-of-context stream clip

(We’ve updated with Matt Firor’s new statement on PvP at the end of this article.) In the midst of this discussion, a player planted a question about PvP “accessibility,” the implication being that PvP issues are making PvP inaccessible, clearly not the same type of accessibility. Terri Lambert reacted to the question by teasing PvP players, mimicking crying motions, telling them she has little sympathy for PvP, saying “nice try” to signal she saw what the player was up to, and repeating that the developers are working on fixing PvP, which the players already know. Rich Lambert himself, who literally has a parrot sitting on his shoulder during the episode, can be seen in the background shaking his head, clearly knowing the response was brutally honest but perhaps a bit lacking in tact for gamers already primed to be salty.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Eternal Magic, infamous for alleged plagiarism, has sunsetted as of today

If you can stretch your brain all the way back to the long, long ago of 2019, you might recall that we saw the launch of a new MMORPG called Eternal Magic from developer Duoyi and distributor 101XP. This is the game that began with a beauty contest “for the girls” that would attract gifts and result in a statue of “the most popular girl.” And then it marched on to infamy as players began convincingly accusing it of plagiarizing assets from World of Warcraft and Guild Wars 2; Eternal Magic’s developers’ formal response was to imply the accusations were just blogger clickbait (they were not), which actually led us to halt a giveaway on the game.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

EVE Online’s surprise Doctor Who crossover event goes live

Like it or not (and the widely shared opinion around here appears to be “not”), the crossover event between the TV series Doctor Who and the space sandbox of EVE Online is now available for players. The so-called Interstellar Convergence brings the menacing Daleks to the world of New Eden between now and Tuesday, February 1st.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Avatar: Reckoning looks like a mobile MMO with shooter vibes, backed by Disney and Tencent

If you are one of those people who’s always wanted an MMORPG based on the movie Avatar and the world of Pandora, well, prepare to be simultaneously thrilled and disappointed. Just such a game is happening, with the likes of Disney and Tencent behind it… but it’s a mobile game. While the press release that landed in my inbox specifically calls Avatar: Reckoning an “exclusively mobile MMORPG,” the website calls it an “RPG shooter game on mobile” and it doesn’t really look like what most of would recognize as an MMORPG. It sounds like it’ll have co-op at minimum.
VIDEO GAMES

