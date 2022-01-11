ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

After Christmas sales can still yield deals

By Sarah Darmanjian
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVG0v_0diu5N6t00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Post-holiday sales can yield some great finds for thrifty shoppers. Discounted prices on decorations, clothing, candy, and things like wrapping paper can all be found at most retailers getting pushed to clearance sections. Online sales can also be found at some of the internet’s biggest sites like Amazon or Wayfair.

$1M scratch-off ticket sold at Stewart’s Shops in Albany

82% of Americans 18 years or older plan on shopping end-of-season sales this year, according to a survey from TopCashback.com. They said end-of-season sales are the best time to buy gift sets, holiday-themed products, and winter clothes.

What drives customers to shop for end-of-season sales? RetailMeNot said most (48%) are looking for better deals, based on their survey. 38% said they will return items they don’t want, 34% said they will be shopping for themselves, and 9% will be looking for things they couldn’t get before the holidays and availability of more items.

Why tax refunds could be delayed in 2022

TopCashback.com consumer expert, Rebecca Gramuglia, has some suggestions for people looking to make the most out of post-holiday sales. Scoring the best discount starts with researching products and comparing prices.

Experts suggest making a list and sticking to it to stay within a budget for holiday spending. Gramuglia recommends the same for after-holiday sale shopping. She recommends looking at return policies. Discounted products may be considered a “final sale” making them unreturnable.

NerdWallet said January is a good time to buy bedding, linens, televisions, electronics, and fitness equipment. They also list what the best things to buy are throughout the year.

Who were the top performers for the first weekend of mobile sports betting in NYS?

Speaking of fitness equipment, TopCashback.com said 36% of Americans will buy equipment, gear, or accessories to help them reach their New Year’s goals. Most (85%), plan on spending up to $500.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Lifestyle
NEWS10 ABC

Upstate New York prepares for extreme cold weather

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With temperatures expected to dip below 0 degrees Friday night and wind chills making it feel as if it is in the negatives in some spots, the Schenectady Police Department says it is ramping up efforts to get people out of the cold and into some place warm. “We definitely have […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New complaints about Ferrellgas delivery issues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)–News 10 recently received an email claiming Ferrellgas has been behind on propane deliveries. It turns out, that this is not the only complaint. Another customer told News 10 he’s fed up and is switching to a new provider. Assemblyman Santabarbara’s office has received numerous complaints as well. “Let’s say it’s between […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Holiday Sales#Fitness Equipment#Weather#Mobile#Wayfair#Stewart S Shops#Americans#Topcashback Com#Nys
NEWS10 ABC

Iconic Disney characters skate into Albany on Jan. 14

Beginning Friday, you can see your favorite Disney characters lift, jump and move on the ice at MVP Arena. Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic brings audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge, hosted by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy