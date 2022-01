PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik announced that DeLisa Alexander reently joined the company’s Board of Directors as its first outside director. Alexander most recently served as EVP and Chief People Officer at Red Hat, where she led the NYSE-listed, S&P 500 organization’s efforts to build an open and unique leadership culture. She directly supported and advised Red Hat’s Board of Directors, with particular focus on executive and equity compensation programs, succession management and corporate governance programs. Before joining Red Hat in 2001, Alexander practiced law, focusing on corporate, venture capital and business and transaction law.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO