Brunette, Bednar, Brind’Amour, DeBoer named NHL All-Star coaches

By Adam Gretz
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL announced the four coaches for the 2022 All-Star game on Tuesday, and it will be Andrew Brunette (Florida Panthers, Atlantic Division), Jared Bednar (Colorado Avalanche, Central Division),...

nhl.nbcsports.com

WRAL News

Aho, Andersen, Brind'Amour to represent Canes at NHL All-Star game

RALEIGH, N.C. – The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, goaltender Frederik Andersen and Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour will represent the Metropolitan Division at the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend, to take place from Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas. Forward Andrei Svechnikov is the team’s nominee for the 2022 NHL All-Star “Last Men In” vote, through which fans select one final player from each division to represent his team at the event.
cbslocal.com

Bednar, MacKinnon, Makar All Heading To NHL All-Star Game Representing Avs

(CBS4) — The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set for Feb. 5., and the Colorado Avalanche will have solid representation in Vegas this year. Head coach Jared Bednar, center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar were all selected for the All-Star weekend. Makar was among 18 first-time selections for players at the All-Star game.
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
ABC7 Chicago

NHL All-Star Game rosters revealed, with some big names omitted amid 3-on-3 format

The NHL has revealed its rosters for the 2022 All-Star Game in Las Vegas, with some significant names missing from the teams. The All-Star Game again will feature four divisional teams -- Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific -- playing in a 3-on-3 tournament. It's the first All-Star Game since the 2019-20 season, as last season's edition did not happen due to the pandemic-shortened season.
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks' Demko picked for NHL All-Star Weekend

Thatcher Demko’s outstanding season is drawing attention beyond that of the Vancouver Canucks. The goalie has been selected to play for the Pacific Division at the NHL All-Star Weekend next month in Las Vegas, the NHL announced on Thursday. Demko is one of two goaltenders on the Pacific team, along with Anaheim’s John Gibson.
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
