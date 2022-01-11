ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the...

DTN Grain Close: Corn Quietly Sneaks Higher, Wheat, Soybeans Fall

March corn started a little lower Friday, but by the end of the day closed up 8 3/4 cents — one of only two grain-related contracts to post a higher close for the day. Soybeans, meal and all three wheats saw another day of lower prices with rain in the forecast for southern South America.
DTN Livestock Midday: Break in Corn Prices Sends Cattle Higher

With the onset of weaker corn prices, the live cattle and feeder cattle contracts have seen a modest rally in their contracts. The cattle contracts are delighted to see the corn market’s regression, and both the live cattle and feeder cattle contracts are rallying into Thursday afternoon. Upon seeing China from Thursday’s export report, the lean hog market isn’t as impressed with the day and is trending lower.
DTN Grain Midday: All Markets Move Higher

Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents higher at midday Tuesday; soybean futures are 7 to 8 cents higher; wheat futures are 6 to 18 cents higher. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents higher at midday Tuesday with trade continuing to hold above $6.00 with pre-report position-squaring likely to continue. Ethanol margins will continue to be squeezed by tepid short-term demand. Basis should remain rangebound to slightly weaker in the short term with warmer midweek weather to help movement.
DTN Livestock Close: Contracts Cautiously Mixed Ahead of Weekend

Heading into Monday’s trade, the market will want to know how processing speeds are going to run ahead of anything else. It was a quiet day for the livestock complex as Friday’s trade was mostly uneventful and led the contracts into a mixed close ahead of the weekend.
DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Still Sour About Grain Market’s Rally

Some cash cattle trade has been reported in the South at steady prices, but Northern cattle are trading steady to $1.00 lower than last week. Cattle contracts are still licking their wounds from Tuesday’s aggressive jump in the grain markets. The cash cattle market has begun to trade and packers have purchased cattle steady to $1.00 lower than last week’s average. While the cattle complex may be suffering, lean hog futures are rallying as support bolsters the market from nearly every aspect.
DTN Grain Open: Mixed Trade Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 1 1/2 cents per bushel, March soybeans are up 2 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is down 8 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed with corn and wheat lower while the soy complex is also mixed with soybeans and oil higher while meal trades lower. Wheat markets look especially vulnerable to additional weakness if row crops aren’t going to do the heavy lifting to the upside.
DTN Livestock Open: Mixed Trading Activity Might Continue

The cattle market just could not find the buying interest Monday to match the bullish expectation of cash this week. It was too early in week for any definite interest from packers, but traders were unwilling to buy futures in anticipation of fundamental support. Hogs fared a little better with futures mixed due to slightly higher cash and good demand.
Gold futures fall for the session, gain for the week

Gold futures declined on Friday, giving up earlier gains, but holding onto a climb for the week. Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, attributed the day's pullback in prices partly to profit-taking ahead of the long weekend, with regular trading closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. However, a decline in the U.S. dollar for the week and gold's long-term role as an inflation hedge are among the reasons behind the precious metal's rise this week, he said. February gold fell $4.90, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,816.50 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 1.1% from last Friday's settlement to mark their fifth weekly rise in six weeks, FactSet data show.
