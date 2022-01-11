ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bad Monkey’: Ana Villafañe, Rob Delaney Among Cast To Join Vince Vaughn In Bill Lawrence’s Apple TV+ Series

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Apple has rounded out the ensemble cast for drama Bad Monkey , written and executive produced by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. Ana Villafañe ( Younger) , Rob Delaney ( Catastrophe ), newcomer Ahmed Elhaj and Arturo Luis Soria (Insatiable ) are set as series regulars, joining Vince Vaughn , who also serves as EP, Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Meredith Hagner.

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s popular 2013 novel, Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey.

Villafañe plays Rosa, a Miami medical examiner who is starting to realize she may not be cut out for her job, so is happy to ditch work and help Yancy try to figure out the story of the severed arm he brings into her lab.

Delaney portrays Christoper, the mysterious boyfriend of Eve (Hagner) Stripling whose husband died under suspicious circumstances.

Elhaj is Neville, a young, mild-mannered Bahamian fisherman who is forced into action when a mysterious businessman bulldozes his family home to start construction on a swanky resort.

Soria portrays Rogelio, a good Key West police detective who comes to his best friend and ex-partner, Andrew Yancy, with a life-changing assignment. It further complicates things that Rogelio’s husband is also Yancy’s attorney.

Lawrence exec produces through his Doozer Productions alongside Matt Tarses and Doozer’s Jeff Ingold. Marcos Siega (Dexter, The Flight Attendant) directs the first episode, and serves as executive producer. Doozer’s Liza Katzer serves as co-executive producer. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

Villafañe was most recently seen in a recurring role on the final season of Younger. Her other previous credits include a heavily recurring role on NBC’s New Amsterdam. She was most recently seen in a starring role in the Broadway production of Chicago. Villafañe is repped by UTA and 111 Media.

Delaney co-created and starred in Catastrophe , which aired for four seasons on Amazon Prime. On the big screen, Delaney appeared in Deadpool 2, among other credits, and he’s currently in post-production on spy thriller Argylle , also for Apple TV +. Delaney is repped by UTA, Avalon Management and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.

Elhaj was one of the 10 emerging actors selected as finalists for the Class of 2020 of the inaugural Warner Bros. Television Actors in Training program. He recently recurred on Grantchester and will next be seen in Starz’s upcoming Dangerous Liaisons. Elhaj is repped by Verve in the US and Bloomfields Welch Management in the UK.

Soria’s guest star/recurring roles include Insatiable and The Blacklist. He is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

