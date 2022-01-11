ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral bulk waste drop-off site officially open

By Colton Chavez, John Barron
The city of Cape Coral is trying to pick up the slack when it comes to bulk trash items being left outside families' homes.

Cape Coral Spokesperson Melissa Mickey said this is why the city has teamed up with Waste Pro to open a new bulk drop-off location at 1200 Kismet Parkway.

The bulk-drop off-site entrance is off NW 14th Avenue.

The new drop-off site will be up and running each week from Tuesday through Saturday from 8- 4 PM.

Mickey says homeowners can still place their bulk waste on the curb each week but hopes the new location will work as a complimentary service and help waste pro as they deal with staffing shortages due to Covid.

“If they don't want to place the items by the curb or their pickup day isn’t until Thursday but their new sofa arrived on Sunday and they don't want to wait until Thursday to get rid of that sofa they can then take it to the bulk waste drop off point,” said Mickey.

Mickey says the drop-off site is part of a pilot program that will run for the rest of the year.

After that, Mickey says the city will decide whether or not to make it a permanent location.

She says the site is not open to commercial businesses and proof that you live in cape coral may be required to use the site.

As a reminder, Mickey also says household chemical waste and recycling will not be accepted.

John Gunter announces Cape Coral mayoral election campaign

John Gunter will run for another term as mayor of the City of Cape Coral. He announced plans for a re-election campaign kickoff in a statement made Wednesday morning. "I cannot believe it has been a year since I was appointed Mayor of Cape Coral," Gunter wrote. "Being entrusted to lead this community has been a privilege, and now I am proud to announce my candidacy to continue serving as your Mayor."
Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

