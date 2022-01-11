ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

This Is The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In Nevada

By Ginny Reese
KSNE Sunny 106.5
KSNE Sunny 106.5
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2oDZ_0diu38AV00
Photo: Getty Images

When the hunger hits, our bodies don't care what time it is. Fortunately, there are plenty of restaurants that are open 24 hours that serve up some delicious dishes .

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best 24-hour restaurant. The website states, "Fortunately, when hunger strikes on the road, there's likely a 24-hour restaurant nearby serving up breakfast favorites like pancakes and omelets, along with full plates of fried chicken and meatloaf for those craving something more savory."
The best 24-hour restaurant in Nevada is Cafe Americano in Las Vegas. This eatery has American dishes as well as Latin fare.

Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Las Vegas should be known as the city that never sleeps because so many places offer 24-hour everything. Inside Caesar's Palace is the Cafe Americano , which is serving everything from chicken and waffles to late-night cheeseburgers."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best 24-hour restaurant.

Comments / 3

Jordan Carley
3d ago

Lol. Paid advertisement. This place is not the best 24 hour restaurant. I would never pay 24 dollars for avocado toast. Wtf.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Steakhouse in America

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. While in New […]
RESTAURANTS
Johnson City Press

Owner of noted former barbecue restaurant dead at 72

Alan Howell, a well-known local restauranteur who had a fondness for “The Andy Griffith Show,” politics and sailing, died on Dec. 30 at the age of 72. A longtime resident of Piney Flats, Howell was the owner of Dixie Barbeque in Johnson City, which was a favorite hangout for fans of barbecue and local political gossip.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Greyson F

Local Pizza Chain Closing 2 Locations

There are fewer pizza options open in town.Alan Hardman/Unsplash. It’s been an uphill battle for the entire restaurant industry throughout much of the last year. From forced COVID shutdowns to problems with food distribution, restaurants have had to jump through numerous hoops in order to stay open. One local pizza chain has found itself succumbing to some of these issues, at least temporarily.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
KCRA.com

'People are getting laid off because of this, this is a big deal': Midtown restaurant serves as COVID-19 testing site for industry workers during surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds gathered Sunday afternoon, wrapping around the block at Capitol and 20th to get tested for COVID-19 on Sunday at the Midtown restaurant, The Waterboy. The testing site was specifically set up for restaurant industry workers and their families among the new and expansive omicron surge.
SACRAMENTO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

The Saddest Restaurant Closings of 2021

The pandemic sounded the death knell for many of America’s most famous restaurants. Among the casualties in 2020 were such iconic institutions as K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen in New Orleans, Manhattan’s “21” Club, and the 99-year-old Pacific Dining Car in Los Angeles. Lesser-known neighborhood standbys that served their communities for generations were felled, too. (Here’s a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing

Grab a final slice of pizza.Krista Bratko/Unsplash. Few comfort foods can compete with that of pizza. It’s hot, it’s tasty, and it can satisfy any group of people. Around town, there’s a number of pizza joints, but starting in February, there will be one fewer.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger Strikes#Food Drink#American#Latin
Mashed

Chain Breakfast Restaurants That Are Disappearing Across The Country

You've likely heard it before that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. The morning meal helps you kickstart your day and helps you lose weight. From oatmeal to avocado toast, breakfast is a meal that stands apart from the rest, as it can be savory or sweet. And when it comes to the formula of chain restaurants, making a breakfast concept is pretty cut and dry.
RESTAURANTS
mylittlefalls.com

New restaurant open on Main Street

Photo submitted – From left to right – Patience & William Titus and Tyiesha & Michael Cabrera. As I was finishing my Pilates lesson, Jeanine Kawryga entered the Pilates Studio for her lesson. The first thing she said was, “ I just ate lunch at the new restaurant up the street and it was delicious!” Well, that got my attention! Directly after my Pilates lesson, I was heading to the House of Flavor Bar & Grill to interview the new owners for this article, so I asked to interview her and she agreed.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Plans Massive Expansion, Opening 300 New Locations

Poke has seen tremendous growth in the restaurant industry, both here in metro Phoenix, and throughout the country over the last few years. Several prominent restaurants have risen, including Koibito Poke, which was started by former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Todd Stottlemyre. While you might have been forced to drive across town to sample poke from the restaurant, you likely won’t have to travel as far in the coming years.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

14 Essential Las Vegas Buffets for All-You-Can-Eat Dining

Las Vegas has always been a place where you can have your cake and eat it too. And sometimes go back for seconds—or maybe even thirds. So it only makes sense that buffets have become synonymous with the culture of Sin City. However, the concept was the first to face widespread closures during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and has only started to fully re-emerge in recent months.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vanessa Vanacore

The Best Diners in North Jersey

It’s no surprise New Jersey loves its diners. The state has more diners than any other state in the nation and is referred to as the diner capital. But not all New Jersey diners are created equally. While you can find similar food and menu options at most diners you visit, the following list of diners are those that stand out from the rest, maintain consistent exceptional reviews and offer some of the best dishes we’ve ever tried.
EAST NEWARK, NJ
KSNE Sunny 106.5

KSNE Sunny 106.5

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
344
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

Sunny 106.5 FM Las Vegas, The Best Variety Of The 80s 90s & Today

 https://sunny1065.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy