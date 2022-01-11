ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia DA to announce in coming months whether Trump will face charges

By Tom Fenton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A Georgia district attorney has claimed that a decision will soon be made over whether to bring charges against former President Donald Trump for his alleged pressuring of state officials to overturn the result of the 2020 Presidential election.

During an interview conducted with the Associated Press on Sunday, Fulton County’s District Attorney, Fani Willis, attempted to give a rough timeline on when a decision would be made.

“I believe in 2022 a decision will be made in that case,” Ms Willis told the AP. “I certainly think that in the first half of the year that decisions will be made.”

As she explained earlier this year, the initial investigation into Mr Trump’s conduct was chiefly concerned with his false statements and wayward accusations of election fraud in the state of Georgia.

The former president, without anything in the way of concrete evidence, suggested that Joe Biden’s narrow Georgia win in the 2020 election was fraudulent .

“This investigation includes, but is not limited to, potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration,” Ms Willis previously said in a letter to state leadership, according to The Hill .

While declining to discuss the specifics of the case, Ms Willis explained: “We’re going to just get the facts, get the law, be very methodical, very patient and, in some extent, unemotional about this quest for justice.”

“I just think the public should be patient – you know, go on, lead your lives – trust that they’ve elected a district attorney that knows that this is a serious issue, takes it seriously and we’re doing our job here,” she added.

