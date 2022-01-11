ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Black-ish' Announces Simone Biles, Magic Johnson & More Guest Stars

Source: Dario Calmese / Getty

On Tuesday, January 11, the beloved ABC sitcom announced a new list of celebrity cameos for its eighth and final season. The star-studded lineup includes Olympian Simone Biles and NBA legend Magic Johnson along with Andrew Bachelor, Jeanie Buss, Daveed Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Isaiah Mustafa, Stephen A. Smith, and Reid Scott.

Plus, NBA stars DeAndre Jordan, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, Montrezl Harrell, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo will also make guest appearances.

This comes following the former first lady’s guest appearance, which aired on January 3.

Tracee Ellis Ross previously revealed that she is actually the one who reached out to Mrs. Obama about coming on the show.

“It was wonderful,” the actress told WSJ magazine. “She and I are friends. It was a phone call I made. We got to do really important subject matter that’s mixed in with fun, so it’s receivable.”

Ellis also reflected on the importance of the sitcom in an op-ed piece for Entertainment Weekly, opening up about how the series has changed her life.

“I fell in love with the script,” she wrote. “We got to see a Black family that was thriving and not just surviving. And I was drawn to this loving relationship between a couple. I had rarely seen that on sitcoms — there wasn’t just constant eye-rolling.”

Tracee continued, “And Rainbow was a woman who was more than just one thing: She was not just a wife. She was not just a mother. She was also a doctor. She had a real point of view.”

Comments / 0

TV & VIDEOS
TV SHOWS
