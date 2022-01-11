ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hancock tests positive for Covid for a second time

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSPMh_0diu2pYw00

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for Covid-19 after contracting the virus for a second time.

Mr Hancock said he has been self-isolating at home since Monday afternoon following the test result.

“Yesterday afternoon I tested positive for coronavirus. I’ve been isolating at home since then,” he said on Twitter.

“Thankfully I feel fine. Much better than last time and that’s thanks to the vaccine. Get your booster now if you haven’t already.”

Mr Hancock initially contracted the virus in April 2020 at the height of the first wave of the pandemic, before vaccines were available.

He was forced to resign as health secretary in June 2021 after the leak of CCTV footage showing him cavorting in his office with an aide, in breach of social-distancing rules at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
eturbonews.com

UK to send door-to-door vaccine teams to homes of unvaccinated

Over 122,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the UK last Friday alone – another daily record since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest reports, British government authorities are mulling the idea of sending nurses to people’s homes as a way to avoid new restrictive measures and to deliver vaccines to rural areas where vaccination centers might be less accessible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#Twitter#Cctv
The Independent

Covid: Twice as many people infectious on day five of self-isolation compared to day seven, analysis shows

Almost twice as many people are still transmitting Covid on day five of self-isolation compared to day seven, new government analysis suggests.Modelling from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that one in three people – 31 per cent – are still infectious five days after first testing positive for Covid. In contrast, just one in six - 16 per cent – are able to pass on the virus to others by the seventh day of self-isolation.Scientists said the findings show that ministers would be “shooting themselves in the foot” if they decide to cut the self-isolation period from seven...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Call to end mass testing and vaccinations after booster campaign

Mass Covid testing and vaccination should be ended for all but the most vulnerable after the booster campaign has been completed, the former chairman of Britain’s vaccine taskforce has said.Dr Clive Dix has called for an overhaul of the current Government strategy in the coming months, claiming the impact of cellular immunity on fighting the virus may have been downplayed.Covid should instead be treated like flu or a heavy cold among younger people who have been fully jabbed, the former vaccines tsar said.Speaking to C4 News, Dr Dix claimed that mass vaccination has outlasted its main purpose, which he said...
EDUCATION
The Independent

NHS experiences worst A&E waiting times on record

The NHS in England experienced its worst A&E waiting times since records began last month, with nearly 13,000 patients waiting more than 12 hours. The record-breaking figure of 12,986 patients waiting over 12 hours is up from 10,646 in November 2021. Meanwhile, the number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has also risen to a new record high – hitting 6 million at the end of November 2021. This is the highest number since records began in August 2007. The number of people having to wait more than 52 weeks to start treatment stood at 306,996...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Long Covid: Poorest patients denied specialist NHS treatment

Long Covid sufferers from the poorest areas of the country are being denied access to specialist care, figures show.The NHS has admitted that it must do more to help those from deprived backgrounds gain access to its long Covid clinics, which were launched at the end of 2020 with the promise of “vital rehabilitation”.There are fears that the disparity in treatment could widen the inequality gap at a time when ministers are vowing to “level up” Britain.Data shows that patients from the poorest areas account for just one in five patients at the clinics, though separate figures from the...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Covid: UK records 109,133 new cases and 335 deaths

The UK reported 109,133 new coronavirus cases and 335 deaths on Thursday.Both figures were down on recent days, with cases dropping by around 20,000.The previous two days saw the highest number of daily Covid-19 deaths since February with 379 and 398. The latest figure brought the total number of deaths recorded by the government to 151,342.New daily cases have continued downwards since peaking on 2 January at 183,084 at the height of the Omicron wave. The peak figure was nearly triple that of the second wave last January.Wednesday was the second worst day for the vaccine booster programme of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid tests for fully vaccinated travellers ‘to be scrapped this month’

Vaccinated travellers will be able to go on holiday without taking Covid tests on their return to the UK under reported government plans to lift all travel restrictions this month.Transport secretary Grant Shapps is set to scrap testing requirements for fully vaccinated people in time for the February half-term break, according to The Sunday Times. An announcement of the relaxed testing regime is reportedly scheduled for 26 January, the day prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to lift plan B restrictions including working from home and masks on public transport and shops.Under existing requirements, travellers must take a lateral flow...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘No payments’ for unvaccinated healthcare staff sacked in mandatory jab plans

Unvaccinated healthcare staff in England face being sacked without an exit payment, an official document shows.Frontline staff must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with two jabs by April 1 – meaning they must have had their first vaccine on February 3.Healthcare employers have been told that from the following day – February 4 – unjabbed staff should be invited to a meeting and told that a potential outcome may be dismissal.Whilst organisations are encouraged to explore redeployment, the general principles which apply in a redundancy exercise are not applicable here, and it is important that managers are aware of thisGuidance...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

433K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy